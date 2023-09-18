Mason Greenwood’s Getafe debut marred by 'die' chants

Mason Greenwood made his first competitive appearance yesterday after a gap of around 19 months. Greenwood, who joined Getafe on a loan move from Manchester United earlier this summer, came on as a substitute for the Spanish side in a La Liga game against Osasuna. Greenwood, however, did not have a memorable outing as he was greeted with chants calling for him to die from the away crowd present at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe. A report published by The Athletic claims that La Liga has decided to punish Osasuna after their fans hurled abusive chants aimed at the English international. Getafe's Mason Greenwood waves to fans at the end of a La Liga match.(AP)

When asked by The Athletic to talk about the chants, Osasuna coach Jogoba Arrasate denounced it vehemently. At the same time, he pointed out the jeers from the Getafe fans towards his side. “The chants of ‘F*** Osasuna’ were very bad and the chants against Greenwood were very bad too. He is a player who, in the end, the justice system had its say. He is a very good player. But if we talk about chants, we should talk about all the chants, not just some,” Arrasate said.

Mason Greenwood came on the pitch as a substitute in the 77th minute. Greenwood had an instant impact on the game inside seven minutes after he won a corner from which Getafe midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic netted the winner. “Mason is a great player, we have a lot of trust in him and I think it will be very positive for Getafe and for Spanish football,” Getafe coach Jose Bordalas was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Mason Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault in October last year. Manchester United decided to suspend Greenwood in January 2022 after allegations against him had surfaced online. The charges against Greenwood were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service earlier this year in February. Though, Manchester United team management was reluctant to bring Greenwood back to the squad. He was sent to Getafe on a loan move on the transfer deadline day this summer. His last game in Manchester United jersey turned out to be a 1-0 win against West Ham in January 2022. The 21-year-old has scored 35 goals having represented the Red Devils in more than 100 games across all competitions.

Getafe and Osasuna were tied at 2-2 when Greenwood was introduced in the game yesterday. Despite not spending too much time on the field against Osasuna, Greenwood did display some skills and eagerness to prove his place in the playing XI. Getafe are currently placed in ninth position in La Liga standings with seven points from five matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON