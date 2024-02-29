Mbappe playing games with PSG? Frenchman denies completing Madrid transfer but mother spotted house hunting in Spain

The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga just doesn't seem to end at all! The Frenchman's contract comes to an end after this season, and he has already informed the PSG board that he won't be extending his tenure. The 2018 World Cup winner is expected to join Real Madrid, but reportedly, according to RMC Sport, denied that a deal with Madrid has been finalised. Kylian Mbappe looks on during a match.(AFP)

But his mother and members of his entourage have been in Madrid recently, according to Relevo. They are reportedly house hunting for Mbappe. Although Mbappe has denied that he has reached an agreement with Madrid, there are contrasting reports which state that both parties have already agreed on a deal.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mbappe initially joined Mbappe in 2017 on loan, with a mandatory purchase option of 180 million Euros. Since then, he has broken countless club records and is regarded as their best player in history. But it hasn't really gone according to the script, as he failed to win the Champions League title with PSG.

Last June, Mbappe and PSG were at war after he revealed that he would not be extending his contract. As PSG didn't want him to leave for free, they decided to punish him by banishing him from the first-team. But before the 2023-24 season began, they reached an agreement and Mbappe was back in the squad.

Also, Mbappe's relation with PSG boss Luis Enrique has deteriorated after he revealed that he won't be staying after this season. He is no longer assured of a place in the line-up as a result of his decision.

Speaking to the media, Enrique said, "It's very simple. Sooner or later, when it happens, we are going to have to get used to playing without Kylian. When I want to play him I will do so, and if I don't want to, the same thing."