Mbappe's handshake snub triggers ugly World Cup scenes as goalkeeper throws ball at him: 'We know how to play dirty too'

France arrived in Philadelphia carrying the tag of favourites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with many tipping them as the team to beat. But instead of the free-flowing football they have become known for, Didier Deschamps' side were dragged into a bruising, ill-tempered battle by Paraguay before grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 win in sweltering conditions. The only goal came from Kylian Mbappe's penalty. France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after the match as France qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup as Paraguay's Orlando Gill looks dejected as Paraguay are eliminated (REUTERS)

The France captain spent much of the evening at the receiving end of Paraguay's relentless physical approach. While he largely kept his composure throughout the contest, he made sure Paraguay knew exactly how he felt once the final whistle blew.

As players gathered for the customary post-match handshakes, Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill extended his hand towards Mbappe. The French star, however, ignored the gesture and instead turned towards the France supporters to celebrate the victory.

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Gill did not take kindly to the snub.

Frustrated after the defeat, the goalkeeper hurled the ball towards Mbappe, striking him on the back. The France captain, however, chose not to react and walked away.

"I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper," Gill admitted afterwards. “But that was all. I calmed down afterwards.”