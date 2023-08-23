Megan Rapinoe blasts Donald Trump over 'fake' criticism after USA's FIFA Women's World Cup exit

Football legend Megan Rapinoe has hit back at Donald Trump for his criticism of the US women’s team for their early exit from the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. The US side lost to Sweden on penalties in the round of 16. Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout and being knocked out of the World Cup(REUTERS)

Following the shock defeat, former US President Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform, “The shocking and totally unexpected loss by the US Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great nation under crooked Joe Biden.”

Reacting to the comment, Rapinoe, who will retire later this year, told The Atlantic that what Trump said was "fake", adding, "It’s a compilation of hit words and hot-button words that don’t actually make any sort of sense or square with reality at all."

Rapinoe said that she thought the way the team was spoken about throughout the tournament was fake. "And it didn’t make sense to me: In 2019, we were ultra-confident, ultra-swaggy—and won everything. This time, we weren’t confident enough, and we didn’t have the right 'mentality.' And so we lost. It’s just so disingenuous. There’s no way for us to win, and there’s no way for us to lose," she added.

Megan Rapinoe and Donald Trump were involved in a feud back in 2019 after the US footballer said that she won’t visit the White House if they won the FIFA Women’s World Cup. “Thanks, but no thanks. I'm not going to the f***ing White House," she had said.

Trump responded by saying, “Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag you carry. I'm a big fan of the US team and women's soccer, but Megan should first win before she speaks! Finish the job!"

After winning the 2019 World Cup, several members of the US squad led by Megan Rapinoe declined Trump's invitation to the White House.

In the World Cup this year, The United States Women’s National Soccer Team’s (USWNT) chances of defending the title came to an end at the round of 16. The US women crashed out of the competition after they were defeated by Sweden. The Swedish football team pulled off a big shock after defeating the United States 5-4 in penalty shootout.

Megan Rapinoe, appearing in her final Women’s World Cup, missed her penalty kick in the tie-breaker. The round of 16 defeat against Sweden brought an end to Rapinoe’s glorious World Cup career. Rapinoe had announced last month that this year’s Women’s World Cup will be her last competition in international football.

“I wish we were moving on and I could guarantee a championship and all that. But it doesn't take anything from this experience, or my career in general. I feel so lucky and so grateful to play as long as I have, and to be on the successful teams that I have,” the 38-year-old said.

Megan Rapinoe had not been a regular starter at this edition of the World Cup. Rapinoe kicked off her World Cup campaign coming on as a substitute in her side’s 3-0 win against Vietnam at the group stage. She did not take part in her side’s next group match against the Netherlands. Rapinoe was brought on as a substitute in the final group match against Portugal.

