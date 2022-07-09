Messi threatened to leave PSG if Ligue 1 giants sign Ronaldo from Manchester United - Report

Lionel Messi has threatened to leave Paris Saint-Germain if the Ligue 1 giants sign Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked with multiple clubs following Manchester United's subpar season. The Portuguese football star has reportedly asked to leave United. He has also been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue, which kept him away from practice this week. Also Read | Ronaldo transfer saga: United legend names Cristiano's replacement; 'The only person who could fill into those shoes'

Ronaldo's move away from United is linked with the team finishing in sixth place and only qualifying for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League. While PSG's season was relatively fine, Messi saw his new club eliminated by Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The seven-time Ballon d'Or has threatened to leave the club and return to FC Barcelona if the Parisians snap up Ronaldo, reported El Nacional.

While Messi looks to return to his old self, Ronaldo's future with United looks blurred at the moment. United's Premier League rivals Chelsea are also said to be interested in the Portuguese forward.

"Time will tell, but I think it is not a secret that any team in the world without Cristiano [Ronaldo] is in some parts of the game a weaker team," said Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as quoted by The Daily Express.

"He is one of the greatest who has ever played this game, and he proves it every time he is on the field. Now [he is] in the Premier League and in the Champions League, so they lost a big champion, a big point of reference and a big personality. But you can win games and be a strong team without Cristiano Ronaldo. This is also true."

Ronaldo hasn't travelled with United for their pre-season tour but the club has insisted that he will be part of the squad this season. The former Juventus star scored 24 goals in all competitions and was named United's Player of the Year.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled to depart for our pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday. He has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue," a United spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News.

"Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and he is not for sale."

