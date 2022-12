MFA League: Clinical Kenkre FC down Sellebrity FC

Kenkre FC blanked Sellebrity FC 3-0 in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground.

In the 22nd minute, Silvester Serrao found the back of the net to give Kenkre a 1-0 half-time advantage and 10 minutes upon resumption, Arya Gandharva struck the second. Jordan Koli fired home the third goal in the second minute of additional period to complete Kenkre’s dominance.

Results: (Elite Div) GM Sports Club 1 (Shreyas Vatekar) drew with Silver Innings FC 1 (Khushal Makwana), Kenkre FC 3 (Silvester Serrao, Arya Gandharva, Jordan Koli) beat Sellebrity FC 0; (Second Div) Vision Rescue 2 (Arvind Yadav, Ajinkya Umasare) beat Malwani SC 0, Waves FC 2 (Devarsh Koli, Sachin Harjan) beat FC Mumbaikars 0, SC Chincholi 3 (Karan Surve 2, Athava Khopkar) beat Lemon Break SA 0.

Times Shield: Salunke ton in vain as Western Railway win

Harsh Salunke's century went in vain as Repro India Ltd lost by eight runs against Western Railway Sports Association 'B' in their Times Shield B Division first round match.

A 93-ball 108 by Salunke took Repro India Ltd to 231 in the fourth innings but Kunal Karamchandani's four for 57 ensured a tight win for the Railway outfit.

Brief scores: Group A: Mumbai Port Trust SC 'A' 279 & 163/8 in 41 overs (Nilesh Patwardhan 36, Saddid Tiwari 60; Hitesh Parmar 6/66) vs Route Mobile Ltd. 240 in 79.2 overs (Ravindra Solanki 31; Yogesh Dicholkar 3/64, Dashrath Chavan 3/5); Pr. AG (L&R) Club 201 & 229 in 74.3 overs (Bhavesh Patel 64, Nikhil Patil 67; Yogesh Sawant 3/65) lost to DTDC Express Ltd. 272 & 161/1 in 21.3 overs (Japjeet Singh Randhawa 63*, Omkar Ghule 66*) by 9 wkts; Group B: Space SC 293 & 80/2d in 22 overs vs Gr. Mumbai Police SC 'A' 163 in 60.5 overs (Ruturaj Sane 37, Siddhant Singh 63; Siddhant Mhatre 3/14) & 65/1 in 10 overs; Western Railway SA 'B' 160 & 200 in 52.5 overs beat Repro India Ltd 121 & 231 in 50.3 overs (Harsh Salunke 108; Kunal Karamchandani 4/57) by 8 runs; Group C: Mafatlal CC 299 & 102/2 in 24 overs (Krunal Nar 58*) vs CGST & C. EX, Mumbai Zone 415 in 86.4 overs (Karan Vasodiya 168; Vishwanath Parmar 6/140); Group D: Western Railway SA 'A' 143 & 135/3 in 39 overs (Rohan Bhosale 70*) vs Teleperformance D.I.B.S 322/8d in 67.4 overs (Sagar Chhabria 93, Raunaq Sharma 55, Amanullah Manihar 55; Hitesh Kadam 4/69); DMCC SC 279 & 101/2 in 29 overs (Yash Patil 51*, Ramanpreet Singh G. 44*) vs Nirlon SC 243 in 69.2 overs (Arya Satpute 58; Ankit Vishwakarma 3/92, Ankit Tiwari 5/29)

MI junior league: Prasoon fires again for Swami Vivekanand

Off-spinner Prasoon Singh, who starred in the Harris Shield final, continued his fine form as his five-wicket haul helped Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) beat Yashodham High School (Goregaon) by 10 wickets in the MI Junior boys’ U-16 league match.

Prasoon’s five for 17 bundled out Yashodham for 75 runs, which SVIS chased down in just 6.3 overs. In another boys' U-16 match, Shreyansh Rai’s 144 off 85 balls and Shaurya Rai's five for five helped IES VN Sule (Dadar) beat St Xavier’s High School (Mira Road) by 445 runs.

MCC league: Aarav helps MCC ‘A’ enter final

In a low-scoring game, Aarav Thakker put up a fine bowling show as MCC 'A' defeated Bhosale Cricket Academy by 5 wickets to enter the final of the 25-overs MCC Under-12 Talent Search Cricket League.

Brief scores: Bhosale CA 69 all out (Arhan Patel 25; Aarav Thakker 3/7) lost to MCC ‘A’ 71/5 (Deep Kanojia 3/8) by 5 wickets; Shiv Seva CC 158/3 (Ayush Shete 57, Arham Jain 60*) beat Dalvi CA 100 (Aryan Desai 3/10, Avnesh Shukla 3/29, Ayush Shete 2/11) by 58 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON