IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Midfielder Jamal Musiala signs with Bayern Munich to 2026
Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala(REUTERS)
Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala(REUTERS)
football

Midfielder Jamal Musiala signs with Bayern Munich to 2026

  • Musiala has been making steady progress since he joined Bayern’s under-17 team from Chelsea in 2019. He has made 27 appearances for the first team, scoring four goals.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:54 PM IST

Attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala signed his first professional contract with Bayern Munich on Friday.

The Bavarian club said in a statement that the 18-year-old Musiala, who recently chose to play internationally for Germany over England, had signed a deal to 2026.

Musiala has been making steady progress since he joined Bayern’s under-17 team from Chelsea in 2019. He has made 27 appearances for the first team, scoring four goals. He became its youngest goal-scorer in the Champions League last week when he netted in a win at Lazio, and was already the club’s youngest player in the Bundesliga.

“I am very pleased that our system of finding talented players, developing them and then integrating them into the first team is bearing fruit,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said.

Musiala said: ”I just feel very good at the club and in the team. I’m playing with the best players in the world and I can learn from them every day in training.”

Musiala, who was born in Germany, moved to England as a 7-year-old and came through Chelsea’s academy. He played for both Germany and England at under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November. But he said on Feb. 24 that he had decided to represent Germany.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala(REUTERS)
Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala(REUTERS)
football

Midfielder Jamal Musiala signs with Bayern Munich to 2026

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • Musiala has been making steady progress since he joined Bayern’s under-17 team from Chelsea in 2019. He has made 27 appearances for the first team, scoring four goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks past manager Juergen Klopp after being substituted off.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks past manager Juergen Klopp after being substituted off.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Salah was feeling the intensity, Klopp says after Chelsea defeat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Klopp took off Salah, the league's leading scorer with 17 goals, for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 62nd minute when Liverpool were hunting an equaliser after Mason Mount had given Chelsea the lead in the first half.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Gerard Pique.(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Gerard Pique.(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:27 AM IST
The defender scored four minutes into second-half stoppage time to force extra time and help the team advance to the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates with Hugo Lloris after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates with Hugo Lloris after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tottenham edge past Fulham thanks to Adarabioyo own goal

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Victory dragged Tottenham back into the race for a Champions League spot with Jose Mourinho's eighth-placed side on 42 points from 26 matches, four points behind Everton in fourth, ahead of Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates scoring their first goal with Reece James.(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates scoring their first goal with Reece James.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Mount goal earns Chelsea victory at toothless Liverpool

Reuters, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Mount cut in to curl a low shot past Liverpool keeper Alisson in the 42nd minute, after Timo Werner had earlier had a goal disallowed, to give Chelsea a deserved halftime lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Gerard Pique holds his knee after getting injured during the the Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday March 3, 2021. (AP)
Barcelona's Gerard Pique holds his knee after getting injured during the the Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday March 3, 2021. (AP)
football

Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman (AP)
Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman (AP)
football

Koeman transforms Barcelona amid club chaos, elections

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:51 PM IST
  • Barcelona faces an even bigger hurdle next week when it visits Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League trailing 4-1 from the first leg. But the team can aspire to keep up its positive momentum in the Spanish league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - RB Leipzig v Liverpool - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - February 16, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - RB Leipzig v Liverpool - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - February 16, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Liverpool vs Leipzig Champions League game moved to Budapest again

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST
  • The first leg, originally scheduled to be held at the Red Bull Arena in Germany, was shifted to Budapest after German authorities denied Liverpool entry into the country due to Covid-19 protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Luke Shaw, left, and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend challenge. (AP)
Manchester United's Luke Shaw, left, and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend challenge. (AP)
football

Toothless Man United held to goalless draw at Palace

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
It was a third successive 0-0 draw for United after a stalemate at Chelsea on Sunday and against Real Sociedad last Thursday which completed a 4-0 aggregate win over the Spanish side in the Europa League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.(AP)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.(AP)
football

United may not release Fernandes for Portugal duty: Solskjaer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Fernandes could face 10 days in isolation on his return from international duty because Portugal falls under the United Kingdom's COVID-19 travel 'red list'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Spurs handed advantage ahead of north London derby, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Spurs will now host Zagreb in London, while Arsenal will travel to face Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus three days before their derby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bumps fists with an assistant referee after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bumps fists with an assistant referee after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Toothless Man United held to goalless draw at Palace

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Runaway leaders City have 65 points from 27 games and are in a commanding position after second-placed United lacked edge in foggy conditions at Selhurst Park, failing to break down a resolute Palace who had the game's best chances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp: File photo(AP)
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp: File photo(AP)
football

Klopp won't allow players to travel if need to quarantine

AP, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Under current coronavirus guidelines, arrivals from countries that Britain regards as high risk are subject to 10 days of hotel confinement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris St Germain's Moise Kean: File photo(REUTERS)
Paris St Germain's Moise Kean: File photo(REUTERS)
football

PSG striker Kean isolating after testing positive for virus

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:07 PM IST
PSG said that Kean tested positive on Wednesday morning and stayed in Paris while his teammates travelled to Bordeaux for a league game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus' Weston McKennie(REUTERS)
Juventus' Weston McKennie(REUTERS)
football

Juventus makes Weston McKennie’s move to Turin permanent

AP, Turin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:34 PM IST
McKennie has been at Juventus since August, after joining on loan from German club Schalke, but the Bianconeri have exercised the option to purchase the player’s full rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP