Midfielder Jamal Musiala signs with Bayern Munich to 2026
- Musiala has been making steady progress since he joined Bayern’s under-17 team from Chelsea in 2019. He has made 27 appearances for the first team, scoring four goals.
Attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala signed his first professional contract with Bayern Munich on Friday.
The Bavarian club said in a statement that the 18-year-old Musiala, who recently chose to play internationally for Germany over England, had signed a deal to 2026.
Musiala has been making steady progress since he joined Bayern’s under-17 team from Chelsea in 2019. He has made 27 appearances for the first team, scoring four goals. He became its youngest goal-scorer in the Champions League last week when he netted in a win at Lazio, and was already the club’s youngest player in the Bundesliga.
“I am very pleased that our system of finding talented players, developing them and then integrating them into the first team is bearing fruit,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said.
Musiala said: ”I just feel very good at the club and in the team. I’m playing with the best players in the world and I can learn from them every day in training.”
Musiala, who was born in Germany, moved to England as a 7-year-old and came through Chelsea’s academy. He played for both Germany and England at under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November. But he said on Feb. 24 that he had decided to represent Germany.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Midfielder Jamal Musiala signs with Bayern Munich to 2026
- Musiala has been making steady progress since he joined Bayern’s under-17 team from Chelsea in 2019. He has made 27 appearances for the first team, scoring four goals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salah was feeling the intensity, Klopp says after Chelsea defeat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tottenham edge past Fulham thanks to Adarabioyo own goal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mount goal earns Chelsea victory at toothless Liverpool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koeman transforms Barcelona amid club chaos, elections
- Barcelona faces an even bigger hurdle next week when it visits Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League trailing 4-1 from the first leg. But the team can aspire to keep up its positive momentum in the Spanish league.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool vs Leipzig Champions League game moved to Budapest again
- The first leg, originally scheduled to be held at the Red Bull Arena in Germany, was shifted to Budapest after German authorities denied Liverpool entry into the country due to Covid-19 protocols.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toothless Man United held to goalless draw at Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United may not release Fernandes for Portugal duty: Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spurs handed advantage ahead of north London derby, says Arsenal boss Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toothless Man United held to goalless draw at Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Klopp won't allow players to travel if need to quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG striker Kean isolating after testing positive for virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus makes Weston McKennie’s move to Turin permanent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox