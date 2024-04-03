Mikel Arteta reveals what it may take for Arsenal to beat Liverpool, Manchester City to the EPL trophy

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta brought a huge amount of learnings from being Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola’s understudy and these have ensured that this misfiring team actually has managed to put itself in the contention to win the EPL trophy in 2024. However, Arsenal are 2nd in the league standings with Liverpool 2 points ahead and Manchester City just 1 point behind. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta on what it will take to beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the EPL title.(Action Images via Reuters)

So, what will it take for Arsenal to beat these two amazingly tough rivals to the EPL trophy? Arteta himself has weighed in on the matter and indicated that it is going to take all of Arsenal’s strength to actually grab the trophy.

In an interview, Arteta has indicated that Arsenal will need a perfect run-in for the rest of the season - arguably, the toughest part. The coach said that there are some 9 matches left in the season to be played and that the team will have to win all of them! A tough call, considering that they will be facing some of the biggest teams of them all. The extent of the problem is not bothering Arteta as he said the team is preparing well for the "most beautiful part of the season".

At a pre-match press conference when asked if Arsenal need a 100 percent record from now on, AFP quoted him as saying, “When you see the level and the consistency of the other teams and historically what is needed to win in this league, it's not going to be very far from that."

The Spaniard says the players are doing well and expects them to fight on. He said, “I see the team really flowing and they are really excited about playing each game and that has to drive this energy until the end."

However, Arsenal have more than just the Premier League to focus on. The team is also competing in the Champions League and have a huge clash with Bayern Munich ahead of them.

But currently, Arteta is fully focused on the next fixture which is against Luton on Wednesday, April 3. And though Arsenal start as favorites to win the encounter, the last time both met, it became a touch-and-go affair - Arsenal managed to beat Luton through an injury-time winner with the score ending at 4-3 victory. If Arsenal wins, it will take top spot in the League ahead of Liverpool.

Arteta is full of praise for Luton, saying, "They deserve more credit than any other team in this league….”