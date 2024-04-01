Alonso uses mind, not heart and should be applauded for sticking to Leverkusen

One can't help but admire Xabi Alonso for saying no to the managerial interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. He didn’t name any clubs, just said he wasn’t leaving Bayer Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso has decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season.(REUTERS)

It must have been emotional for him to particularly turn down Liverpool with whom he got his first big break. Fans will remember he was one of the goal scorers in the allotted time for the Reds when they beat AC Milan in a penalty shoot-out to win the Champions League to help the club break a long major trophy drought in 2005.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club at the end of the ongoing season, there were many who were hoping for Alonso to take charge at Anfield. There is no doubt they were left broken-hearted when last week Alonso said he wasn't leaving Leverkusen for another club.

"We have had a lot of speculation regarding my future. Until now we have had so many games, been pretty busy and focused, and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision.

"The players gave me so many reasons to keep believing in the team - for their commitment, for their desire, for their hunger to have a great season. My job is not over here," the 42-year-old said.

With the decision, Alonso has shown he is a practical person, driven by logic, not by heart. There was no reason for him to leave Leverkusen, if truth be told. For one thing, the club has more or less clinched the Bundesliga title this season. They have never won the Bundesliga in their long history, so it wouldn't be wrong to say they are on the verge of history.

At present, they have opened up a 13-point lead over Bayern Munich, the most successful and popular German club ever. With seven more rounds of matches remaining this season, it's unlikely they can be outpaced by others to the trophy. Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, who is also leaving the club at the end of the season, has already conceded the title which is a testament to Alonso's great work at Leverkusen. "After today's game [defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday] there is no more need to count points. How many is it now? Congratulations to Leverkusen," Tuchel said.

Having put in the hard yards and taking the club to the verge of history, it just doesn't make sense for Alonso now to seek opportunities -- even if they are bigger ---- elsewhere. He will be hailed as a hero as and when it happens. Leverkusen could also potentially win the German Cup (where they are in the semis) and the Europa League (where they are in the quarterfinals). There will be a lot of adulation and rewards in store.

Besides, he will be in a good space for the next couple of years at least irrespective of how the team fares during the period. Liverpool and Bayern would have been a daunting task, on the other hand.

The Reds are presently leading the Premier League table. They can very well win the league with nine more rounds of matches to go. If that were to happen, Klopp's successor will have very big shoes to fill, make no mistake. That means a lot of pressure from the get-go. Bayern will provide similar challenges having been Germany's biggest club with bigger ambitions for so many decades.

And big clubs are less likely to tolerate under-performing managers, which means the Sword of Damocles forever hangs over the manager, especially over the one who hasn't given desired results straight away.

used seven metrics namely Objective achievement, strategic intelligence, Tactical command, attacking co-efficient, success-adjusted attacking co-coefficient, shot conversion, and overall possession to find the perfect fit for Liverpool. Alonso was the fifth best to replace Klopp. As per Carteret, Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim was the ideal fit, followed by Germany interim manager Julian Nagelsmann, Tuchel, Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou and Alonso.

From a Liverpool point of view, it's a massive setback. They would have hoped that because of their past connection, they would somehow be able to persuade Alonso. Their search, however, continues, sad from the perspective of the club and its fans.