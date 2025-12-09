Mohamed Salah shares first public post after comments against Liverpool, trains in gym alone after Champions League snub

Mohamed Salah took to social media to share a picture of him training in the gym. (Mohamed Salah - X) Mohamed Salah took to social media to share a picture of himself training in the gym. Mohamed Salah, who has been left out of Liverpool's squad for the Champions League fixture against Inter Milan at San Siro, took to social media on Tuesday evening to share a selfie of himself in which he can be seen working out inside the gym all alone. It is worth mentioning that this was the 34-year-old's first social media post after his public comments against Liverpool, where he criticised the Reds for throwing him “under the bus” and not fulfilling their contract obligations.

After Liverpool played out a 3-3 draw against Leeds United, Salah approached the media zone and, while speaking to reporters, made some damning allegations against the club, claiming that his relationship with manager Arne Slot has now become non-existent.

His comments led to him being left out of the squad for the Champions League tie, and he's also unlikely to be given any game time against Brighton in the Premier League later this week. Amid the ongoing furore about his comments, the Egyptian striker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a selfie; however, he didn't write any caption.

Amid Liverpool's horror show in the Premier League, where they are positioned in the ninth spot with 23 points from 16 games, Salah has found himself on the wrong end of the stick after being benched for three games in a row.

Salah's form has also not been great, managing just four goals in 13 appearances this season, and this has led to him being made to sit on the sidelines. However, he ran out of patience after the fixture against Leeds United as he made some serious allegations against the top management.

Salah will also link up with Egypt for the upcoming AFCON tournament, and he can be unavailable for Liverpool until mid-January. It is believed that the forward might move out of the club in the next transfer window.

Jamie Carragher slams Salah

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also slammed Salah for “disgraceful” remarks, saying his interview with the reporters in the media zone was clearly “choreographed”.

“I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst, I do not think it was. I think whenever Salah stops in the mix zone, which he's done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it's choreographed between him and his agent to cause maximum damage and to strengthen his own position,” Carragher said on Sky Sports' 'Monday Night Football'.

“The one line that stands out for me is 'thrown under the bus.' He's thrown the club under the bus twice in the last 12 months. With the manager right now, he should be doing as much as he can to help the club get out of the worst run they've had since the 1950s, and he hasn't done that. When we are talking about throwing people under the bus, he's thrown every Liverpool right-back under the bus for the 8 years. Can you imagine playing behind him for eight years? But we accept it because he's a superstar and he's scored 250 goals and he's given me as a Liverpool supporter some of the greatest nights of my life,” he added.