Mohamed Salah's Liverpool fate depends on ‘outcome’ of conversation with boss Arne Slot: ‘You can keep trying but…’

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah smiles as he takes part in a training session in Liverpool, England. (AP) Liverpool boss Arne Slot is all set to hold talks with Mohamed Salah ahead of the Premier League fixture against Brighton. The fallout continues from Mohamed Salah's public outburst against Liverpool and the manager, Arne Slot. The comments in the media led to the Reds boss leaving out the 34-year-old for the Champions League tie against Inter Milan, which Liverpool eventually won 1-0. Now everyone is asking whether the Egyptian will play for the club in the upcoming Premier League fixture against Brighton on Saturday. However, according to Manager Slot, no decision has been made yet, and Salah's participation will depend on how the conversation proceeds between the two concerned parties.

While speaking to the media during a pre-match press conference, Slot confirmed to reporters that he would have a conversation with Salah before deciding whether the latter would be involved in the upcoming Premier League fixture.

However, Slot also confirmed that he has "no reasons" to want the forward to leave the club in January. It must be mentioned that after the 3-3 draw between Liverpool and Leeds United, where Salah was made to sit out for the third game in a row, the striker went to the mixed zone, claiming that he had been “thrown under the bus" by the club and that his relationship with Slot had broken down.

“I will have a conversation with Mo this morning. The outcome of that conversation determines how things will look tomorrow. I think the next time I speak about Mo should be with him and not in here. You can keep on trying, but there is not much more to say about it,” ESPN quoted Slot as saying.

“We have spoken a lot in the last week, after the Sunderland game, there were a lot of conversations between his representatives and ours, our representatives and him, between him and me, and today I will speak to him again,” he added.

What did Salah suggest?

Earlier, Salah had suggested that the fixture against Brighton could be his last for the club as the forward is set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations on December 15. There has been a long-time interest in the striker from Saudi Arabia, and he could end up leaving Liverpool if a resolution is not reached between Salah, Slot and the club's top management.

"I think we decided as a club - and I was part of that decision - not to take him to the Inter Milan and I am always in contact with (sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group' CEO of Football Michael Edwards) but when it comes to the decision-making of the line-up or the squad they always leave it open to me," Slot said.

“That is not to say I don't talk to them, mainly Richard, not Michael, but I talk to him about so many things: the decision to play a player or have him in the squad, as I have experienced until now, and I think this will never change, is entirely up to me,” he added.

When Slot was asked point-blank whether he would like Salah to stay at Anfield beyond January 2026, Slot replied, "I have no reason not wanting him to stay, if that is a little bit of an answer."

Liverpool, who won the Premier League last season, are struggling in the ongoing campaign, languishing in the 10th spot with 23 points from 15 matches.