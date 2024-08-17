 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kolkata Derby, Durand Cup: Head-to-head, squads, form - All you need to know | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kolkata Derby, Durand Cup: Head-to-head, squads, form - All you need to know

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 17, 2024 07:15 AM IST

Mohun Bagan face East Bengal in their upcoming Durand Cup fixture.

Fans will be glued to their television sets on Sunday as East Bengal will face arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in a crucial Durand Cup 2024 group stage match, at the Salt Lake Stadium. It is expected to be an intense affair as both sides will be battling in the Kolkata Derby for a knockout spot.

Mohun Bagan face East Bengal.(Hindustan Times)
Mohun Bagan face East Bengal.(Hindustan Times)

Mohun Bagan have been impressive and are unbeaten in this tournament. They also haven't yet conceded a goal. Meanwhile East Bengal have conceded twice, but will be hoping to secure a win.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Squads

East Bengal-

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar

Mohun Bagan-

Goalkeepers: Shilton Paul, Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Gurjinder Kumar, Leihaorungham Singh, SK Sahil, Arjit Bagui, Lalchhawnkima, Sukhdev Singh, Francisco Morante Martinez

Midfielders: Sk Faiz, Surabuddin Mollick, Nongdamba Naorem, Imran Khan, Romaro Jesuraj, Joseba Beitia, Francisco Munoz

Forwards: Subha Ghosh, Deep Saha, Suhair VP, Salvador Perez

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup run

Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan 6-0 Indian Air Force

Mohun Bagan 1-0 Downtown Heroes

East Bengal

East Bengal 3-1 Downtown Heroes

East Bengal 3-1 Indian Air Force

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal head-to-head

In terms of head-to-head, both sides have faced each other 398 times with East Bengal leading 142, compared to Mohun Bagan’s 129 wins. 127 fixtures have ended in draws. In Durand Cup history, East Bengal lead 9-8 in 22 meetings and five matches have ended in draws.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kolkata Derby, Durand Cup: Head-to-head, squads, form - All you need to know
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On