Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kolkata Derby, Durand Cup: Head-to-head, squads, form - All you need to know

Fans will be glued to their television sets on Sunday as East Bengal will face arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in a crucial Durand Cup 2024 group stage match, at the Salt Lake Stadium. It is expected to be an intense affair as both sides will be battling in the Kolkata Derby for a knockout spot. Mohun Bagan face East Bengal.(Hindustan Times)

Mohun Bagan have been impressive and are unbeaten in this tournament. They also haven't yet conceded a goal. Meanwhile East Bengal have conceded twice, but will be hoping to secure a win.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Squads

East Bengal-

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar

Mohun Bagan-

Goalkeepers: Shilton Paul, Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Gurjinder Kumar, Leihaorungham Singh, SK Sahil, Arjit Bagui, Lalchhawnkima, Sukhdev Singh, Francisco Morante Martinez

Midfielders: Sk Faiz, Surabuddin Mollick, Nongdamba Naorem, Imran Khan, Romaro Jesuraj, Joseba Beitia, Francisco Munoz

Forwards: Subha Ghosh, Deep Saha, Suhair VP, Salvador Perez

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup run

Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan 6-0 Indian Air Force

Mohun Bagan 1-0 Downtown Heroes

East Bengal

East Bengal 3-1 Downtown Heroes

East Bengal 3-1 Indian Air Force

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal head-to-head

In terms of head-to-head, both sides have faced each other 398 times with East Bengal leading 142, compared to Mohun Bagan’s 129 wins. 127 fixtures have ended in draws. In Durand Cup history, East Bengal lead 9-8 in 22 meetings and five matches have ended in draws.