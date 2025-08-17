Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal: When and where to watch MBSG vs EBFC live on TV, online

A blockbuster Sunday awaits Indian football fans as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in the Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinals. This will be the season's first Kolkata Derby. With the Indian Super League (ISL) still uncertain, both teams will be eager to claim a win. Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Streaming, Durand Cup Quarterfinal match

Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, who share a century-old rivalry—one of the fiercest in Asia—enter the quarterfinal unbeaten in the tournament, carrying momentum from a winning run in the group stages.

The Red and Gold have scored 12 goals in their three wins while conceding just one, with key contributions from new Moroccan recruit Hamid Ahadad, Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo, and Indian winger Bipin Singh. Mohun Bagan, now under interim head coach Bastob Roy, who replaced Jose Molina, also netted 12 goals, with five coming from standout performer Liston Colaco.

Mohun Bagan, runners-up in the last edition, aim for a record-extending 18th Durand Cup title, while East Bengal look to match their rivals with a 17th crown.

The winner will face either Jamshedpur FC or Diamond Harbour FC in the semi-finals. Shillong Lajong FC vs Indian Navy FT and Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC are the other two quarterfinal fixtures in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup.

Here are all the details for the Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal

When will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will take place on Sunday, August 17. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will take place at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

Which channels will broadcast the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels.

Where will live streaming be available for the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match?

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.