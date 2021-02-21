IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

  • The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:56 AM IST

A first win at Anfield since 1999 for Everton. The worst form for Liverpool at home in the league since 1923 after a fourth straight loss.

The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool.

Richarlison scored after three minutes and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late penalty to give Everton a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

A first Merseyside derby win since 2010 put Everton behind sixth-place Liverpool only on goal difference with a game in hand, while the champions are 16 points behind leader Manchester City. Chelsea is three points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League place after drawing 1-1 at Southampton.

Even worse for Liverpool was losing yet another center back option as Jordan Henderson was forced off injured in the first half.

October’s derby was the start of Liverpool's defensive problems when Virgil Van Dijk was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury after a reckless tackle by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Henderson’s problem appeared to be a groin injury as he pulled up running the ball out of defense in the first half, leaving his side with an 18th different — and most inexperienced — pairing of Ozan Kabak and substitute Nat Phillips.

But by then the damage had already been done as Everton had made its intent clear. Straight from kickoff, the ball was hit forward and, under no pressure, Kabak conceded a corner after six seconds.

The on-loan Schalke player was immediately targeted by Richarlison. It paid off after just three minutes as two weak headers, one from Thiago Alcantara and another from Kabak on his Anfield debut, saw the ball fall to James Rodriguez. He slipped in a pass behind the new boy for Richarlison to run onto and fire an angled drive across Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian also gave the visitors their first lead in a derby since October 2010, the date of their last victory which came at Goodison Park.

Kabak’s edgy nerves were not eased when he allowed Pickford's clearance to drop over his head straight to the feet of Richarlison, before moments later clattering James Rodriguez after a mistimed challenge and he finished the half with a booking — for the third successive match — to cap a poor 45 minutes.

His confidence would also not have been helped by the loss of Henderson just before the half hour, with the 23-year-old Phillips arriving off the bench as the senior partner despite making just his eighth appearance for the club.

At least Alisson, responsible for three errors in his last two league matches, was back on form with a good save to deny a diving Seamus Coleman header from Lucas Digne’s cross.

Pickford was also in good form. He flew to his right to tip Henderson’s swerving volley around the post before the Liverpool captain’s exit.

The England No. 1 was in action again catching Sadio Mane's header early in the second half. Pickford dived at the feet of striker Mohamed Salah as Liverpool turned up the pressure without really laying siege to the Everton goal.

More holes opened up in Liverpool’s defense and, from a counter-attack, substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin was adjudged to have been brought down inside the box by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Substitute Sigurdsson stroked home the penalty to spark wild celebrations among the Everton contingent. The only disappointment for Carlo Ancelotti’s side will have been not having any fans allowed into the home of its greatest rival, due to the pandemic, to see the landmark triumph.

TUCHEL'S CONCERNS

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel criticized Callum Hudson-Odoi after hauling off the forward in the draw at Southampton — only 31 minutes after replacing the injured Tammy Abraham at halftime.

“I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing,” Tuchel said. “In a game where it’s hard to create chances, you need to rely on counter-pressing to force maybe errors, to get a second ball and get an easy chance.

“For that we have to be totally on and totally showing for counter-pressing. And I did not feel this from Callum today. He missed some opportunities for counter-pressing, he missed some easy balls. I had the feeling he was never really into the game."

Takumi Minamino’s fine finish put Southampton ahead in the 33rd minute. The Japan forward cut inside Cesar Azpilicueta’s despairing lunge before pushing a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mason Mount equalized in the 54th from a penalty after being brought down by Danny Ings.

While Southampton ended a six-game losing run in the league, the point stopped Chelsea recording a sixth straight win in all competitions.

WEST BROM DANGER

West Bromwich Albion overcame Semi Ajayi’s first-half red card for handling but wasted several scoring chances in a 0-0 draw against Burnley that left Sam Allardyce's side 11 points from safety. Ajayi was dismissed for handling.

Burnley is nine points clear of the drop zone.

FULHAM BOOST

Ademola Lookman's goal gave Fulham a 1-0 victory over last-place Sheffield United, taking the London club within three points of 17th-place Newcastle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
liverpool everton
Close
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy and Casemiro celebrate after the match.(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy and Casemiro celebrate after the match.(REUTERS)
football

Madrid moves closer to the top in Spain as Atlético stalls

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • Madrid won 1-0 at Valladolid on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win, while Atlético lost points for the second straight match in a 2-0 home loss against Levante that ended its 11-game unbeaten streak in the league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

AP, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:56 AM IST
  • The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts after Levante's second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera(REUTERS)
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts after Levante's second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera(REUTERS)
football

Leaders Atletico slump to shock defeat at home to Levante

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:18 PM IST
After a poor first half, Atletico came out fighting in the second but could not beat Levante keeper Daniel Cardenas despite firing 28 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target. They also hit the post and had an Angel Correa goal ruled out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Munich's Kingsley Coman, center, challenges for the ball with and Frankfurt's Tuta, right, and Sebastian Rode.(AP)
Munich's Kingsley Coman, center, challenges for the ball with and Frankfurt's Tuta, right, and Sebastian Rode.(AP)
football

Younes sparkles as Eintracht stun Bayern 2-1

Reuters, Frankfurt
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Former Germany international Younes helped to set up Daichi Kamada for the hosts' first goal in the 12th minute as Frankfurt stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Southampton's Nathan Redmond in action with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Pool via REUTERS.(Pool via REUTERS)
Southampton's Nathan Redmond in action with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Pool via REUTERS.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tuchel's in-form Chelsea held to 1-1 draw at Southampton

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Chelsea remain in fourth place, a point ahead of West Ham United, who play on Sunday, and three points clear of Liverpool who host Everton later on Saturday. Southampton are 13th.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul KP(Twitter/Indian Football Team)
Rahul KP(Twitter/Indian Football Team)
football

Great I M Vijayan keeps motivating me, says Rahul

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Apart from the former Indian captain, other players like Mohammed Rafi and NP Pradeep also hail from the hotspot of Kerala football and these veterans now play important roles in the development of youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
football

Zidane praises Mbappe for hat trick at Camp Nou

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Mbappe scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain trounced Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. A day later Halland netted a double to lead Borussia Dortmund to a 3-2 win at Sevilla’s Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 9, 2021 AFC Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers Pool via REUTERS/Lindsey Parnaby(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 9, 2021 AFC Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers Pool via REUTERS/Lindsey Parnaby(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Racist abuse of footballers on social media has been widespread in recent weeks, but many voices in the game believe the gesture is no long have the effect that it originally did.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal's Willian.(Pool via REUTERS)
Arsenal's Willian.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arsenal's Willian latest to suffer online racial abuse

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:11 AM IST
The 32-year-old Brazil international was targeted by two different users and he highlighted the messages on Instagram with the caption: "Something needs to change! The fight against racism continues."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roy Krishna celebrates.(ISL)
Roy Krishna celebrates.(ISL)
football

Krishna shines as ATK Mohun Bagan do the double in the Kolkata derby

By Dhiman Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The Fijian striker got his 14th goal of the season and had two assists in the 3-1 win against SC East Bengal that took ATK Mohun Bagan five points clear at the top of the standings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christian Pulisic of Chelsea in action(Getty Images)
Christian Pulisic of Chelsea in action(Getty Images)
football

Tuchel urges Pulisic to 'stay positive' amid limited minutes

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:57 PM IST
  • Tuchel on Friday sought to quell speculation about Pulisic's long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic's only start since Tuchel took over late last month was in an FA Cup match last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 15, 2021 Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Christof Stache DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video./File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 15, 2021 Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Christof Stache DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video./File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Bayern midfielder Tolisso out for 3 months with thigh injury

AP, Munich
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Tolisso's injury comes ahead of a Champions League game at Lazio on Tuesday and could affect his chances of making France's squad for this year's European Championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. File(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. File(REUTERS)
football

Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that his top scorer would not available for Saturday’s match at Valladolid and that “we will see next week” how his recovery goes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kylian Mbappe in action. (File)(Agencies)
Kylian Mbappe in action. (File)(Agencies)
football

Mbappe, Haaland in a league of their own

By Dhiman Sarkar, Bhargab Sarmah
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Lightning fast, peerless skills and an insatiable appetite for goal; the two young strikers are setting European football on fire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian football team Captain Sunil Chhetri (C) with teammates pose for photos ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar-2022 Qualifier match against Bangladesh, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. (File photo)(PTI)
Indian football team Captain Sunil Chhetri (C) with teammates pose for photos ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar-2022 Qualifier match against Bangladesh, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. (File photo)(PTI)
football

India's football WC qualifying round matches scheduled for March postponed

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The second round of qualification matches have not been held since November 2019 due to Covid-19 pandemic. In November last year, the AFC had said that the matches will be held in March and June this year without specifying the exact dates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP