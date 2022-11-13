Home / Sports / Football / Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Premier League giants Liverpool

Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Premier League giants Liverpool

Published on Nov 13, 2022 02:58 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani already owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians and also runs the Indian Super League.

ByHT Sports Desk

In a major development, Mukesh Ambani has shown interest in acquiring Premier League giants Liverpool FC. Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the current owners, have put the club for sale. They had bought the club in October 2010 and as per reports have appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist them in the business.

A report in The Mirror, stated that FSG are planning to sell the club for 4 billion British pound. Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and has been named as the eight richest person in the world by Forbes. The report mentioned that the Indian business tycoon has enquired about the club.

A statement from FSG read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

Liverpool has been a dominant force under FSG with Jurgen Klopp's side finally winning a Premier League title, a Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and European Super Cup over the past few years.

Others in the fray include parties from the Gulf and the USA.

Ambani already owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians and also runs the Indian Super League, India's top-tier football tournament, besides being the commercial partners of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

-with PTI inputs

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

