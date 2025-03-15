Menu Explore
Neymar's Brazil return delayed due to thigh injury, Real Madrid Endrick striker named his replacement

AFP |
Mar 15, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Brazil star Neymar was on Friday ruled out of upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina after a thigh injury scuppered his recall to the national team.

Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's squad once again.(AFP)
Neymar has spent almost a year and a half out of the Brazil side due to injuries, but had appeared rejuvenated since his return to Santos in February.

But in the past two weeks he has been plagued by the left thigh injury.

In an Instagram story, the striker expressed his disappointment at missing the games.

"The return seemed so close, but unfortunately I won't be able to wear the most important jersey in the world for the moment," he wrote.

"We had long conversations and everyone knows of my desire to return, but we agreed that it's best not to take any risks and prepare as best as possible to completely eradicate the injury," he added.

With Brazil down in fifth place in South American World Cup qualifying, coach Dorival Junior had recalled Brazil's top scorer with 79 goals to the side he last represented in October 2023.

Real Madrid striker Endrick will take his place.

Brazil play Colombia in Brasilia on March 20 and face bitter rivals and defending champions Argentina in Buenos Aires five days later.

Neymar, 33, scored for the first time in over 14 months two weeks ago, opening his account for Santos since his return to his boyhood club.

