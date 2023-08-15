Home / Sports / Football / Neymar completes Saudi move to Al Hilal after 6 seasons with PSG

Neymar completes Saudi move to Al Hilal after 6 seasons with PSG

AP | , Riyadh
Aug 15, 2023 10:40 PM IST

Neymar has completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League.

Neymar has completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League, the French club confirmed on Tuesday. Al Hilal agreed to a reported 90 million euros ($98 million) transfer fee with PSG on Monday. The fee would be a record for the league, backed by the oil-rich state, in its spending spree on high-end soccer talent.

Neymar before the start of a match (REUTERS)
Neymar before the start of a match (REUTERS)

Neymar has reportedly been offered a two-year contract expected to pay the 31-year-old Brazil star an annual salary of about $100 million. That would be around half of the 38-year-old Ronaldo’s reported salary. Al Hilal seemingly quoted Neymar on its social media accounts Tuesday as saying, “I am here in Saudi Arabia, i am HILALI.”

