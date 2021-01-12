Outcast Ozil has no regrets about joining Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of the team since March last year but the German playmaker said he has no regrets about joining the Premier League side.
The 32-year-old, who is under contract until June and earns a reported 350,000 pounds ($473,235) per week, was not included in the club's Premier and Europa League squads for the 2020-21 season.
Reports in British media say Ozil could move from the London club in January and manager Mikel Arteta has said he would be allowed to leave if they received a good offer.
"There have been many ups and downs so far, but all in all I've never regretted my decision to join Arsenal," Ozil said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
"And, to be honest, the last couple of games before the coronavirus break in February and March 2020 made really a lot (of) fun. But after the break things unfortunately changed."
Since joining from Real Madrid in 2013, Ozil has scored 44 goals in 254 matches in all competitions.
Ozil is free to negotiate with other clubs this month and local media has reported he has held talks with Turkish club Fenerbahce and American side DC United.
"Fenerbahce is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in the country," Ozil added.
"Every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish team when they grow up in Germany. And mine was Fenerbahce.
"There are two countries I want to play football in before I retire: Turkey and USA. If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mega tough' but Liverpool can retain title without being at best, says Fowler
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alaves, Huesca sack coaches in bid for survival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead
- Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus' Ronaldo sets record with 15th Serie A goal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Referee says should have focused more on Pickford's tackle on Van Dijk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solskjaer hopes to have Pogba, Lindelof and Shaw back for Liverpool game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valencia overcome Valladolid to grab first win since November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crawley stun Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid
- The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Odisha and Chennaiyin trade missed chances, play out goalless draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox