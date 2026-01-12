Pedri, Frenkie run the show; Raphinha’s tireless work rate outshines Vinicius' magic in Barcelona bossing of Real Madrid

Hansi Flick once again underlined his knack for delivering in the finals, guiding Barcelona to another statement victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. The clash carried extra significance after Barca’s earlier LaLiga defeat to their arch-rivals, a night when absences played a decisive role. Without Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Joan Garcia, Barcelona had lacked sharpness and balance. This time, with their key men restored, the contrast was striking.

The 3-2 scoreline reflected the drama of a classic final, but it barely captured Barcelona’s overall control. From the opening exchanges, they looked more composed, sharper in possession and far more cohesive in their pressing. Real Madrid stayed in the contest largely because of Vinicius Jr, whose pace and flair repeatedly troubled the defence and produced a vital goal that kept Madrid hopeful for long spells.

Yet Barcelona always appeared to have an extra gear. Raphinha, in particular, set the tone with a tireless display that went beyond his two goals. He pressed without pause, dropped deep to help out defensively and was always available as an option in attack, ticking every box asked of him by Flick. His contribution went beyond numbers and proved decisive on a night when Barcelona’s strength as a unit shone through, once again underlining their authority and their coach’s knack for getting it right in big games.

Lamine Yamal may not have ended the match with a goal or an assist, but his influence was clear from start to finish. Whenever he got on the ball, the Real Madrid defence closed in quickly, often using physical means to halt his progress. He was pulled back, fouled and crowded time and again, which only highlighted the danger he carried. That constant focus on Yamal worked in Barcelona’s favour, opening up space elsewhere and allowing their attacks to flow with greater freedom.

Yamal was confident and direct in his dribbling, willing to take risks and run at defenders without hesitation. However, wearing the famous number 10 brings a level of expectation shaped by Lionel Messi’s era, and that remains a work in progress. There were moments when his decision-making let him down. On a couple of occasions, he delayed releasing the ball when a quicker pass could have created a clear opening. Those missed choices were noticeable, especially during crucial phases of play. The talent is obvious, and his bravery against a tough defence stood out. What will take his game to the next level is learning to balance flair with efficiency. As that understanding develops, his influence will become even more decisive.

The department where Barcelona truly outshone Los Blancos was the midfield, where Pedri and Frenkie de Jong once again demonstrated why they are arguably the best midfield duo at present. They dictated the tempo with ease and rarely allowed Madrid to take control for long spells of the game. Barcelona completely dominated possession in the first half, keeping the ball for almost 75 per cent of the time and moving it with confidence.

However, Vinicius produced a moment of magic, nutmegging Jules Kounde before finishing to score the equaliser, briefly shifting the momentum. That phase of play also set the tone for Raphinha’s first goal, as Barcelona quickly responded. The Blaugrana then restored their lead through a brilliant finish from veteran Robert Lewandowski, who made his presence count in the box. Madrid, though, struck back almost immediately, with Gonzalo Garcia finding the net in first-half stoppage time to level the score at 2–2 heading into the break.

Despite their dominance in the first half, Barcelona went into the break with the score level at 2–2, having lost some control just before the whistle. The Catalan giants needed to reproduce the same intensity after the restart, but with greater discipline at the back. Pau Cubarsí and Kounde looked a little uncertain on a few occasions, which put goalkeeper Joan Garcia under pressure.

Flick adjusted his approach in the second half, moving away from the aggressive high line and opting for a more cautious setup. Real Madrid, lifted by Vinicius's influence, returned with added confidence, but Pedri and De Jong once again shut the door in midfield. Eduardo Camavinga struggled to find rhythm, while Jude Bellingham was largely kept quiet, forced to focus more on defensive duties than expressing himself in attack. Pedri and De Jong continued to dictate the tempo and control the game’s flow.

The decisive moment arrived in the 73rd minute when Raphinha struck again, producing another stunning effort to restore Barcelona’s lead. From there, Barca were pushed into a defensive battle, especially after Kylian Mbappe entered the game as a substitute. De Jong worked tirelessly, tracking back to support the defence, but his evening ended with a red card following a sliding challenge on Mbappe. Madrid sensed an opening and applied heavy pressure during injury time, yet Barcelona held firm, with García’s safe hands helping them see out the contest and seal a 3-2 victory.

Barcelona show Real Madrid how it's done again! It was a much tougher outing for Barcelona than last season’s El Clasicos, when they had outplayed Real Madrid in all four encounters. This time, the gap was narrower, but Flick’s side rose to the occasion, showing maturity and composure when it counted. Madrid, however, were found wanting again, especially in midfield, where the lack of control and creativity prevented them from truly taking charge of the contest.

Several decisions from the Madrid dugout also came under scrutiny. The withdrawal of Vinicius raised questions, as it suggested Xabi’s focus had shifted towards protecting the ball and adding defensive cover on the flank. That plan did little to suit Vinicius’ natural strengths. Defensive tracking has never been his main contribution, and taking him off blunted Madrid’s attacking edge at a stage when they needed inspiration the most.