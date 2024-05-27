Pep Guardiola expected to leave Manchester City next season as Premier League champions prepare succession planning

Pep Guardiola is expected to leave Manchester City next season after an incredible journey since joining them in 2016. Under Pep's guidance, City have become a force to reckon with in European football as they also won six Premier League titles in the last seven seasons which is a massive achievement. City also became the first club to win Premier League four seasons in a row with the league title this season pipping Arsenal and Liverpool in the race. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will stay at the club next season.(Action Images via Reuters)

According to a report in Daily Mail, Guardiola will leave Etihad next season as his current contract with City expires at the end of 2024-2025. City want the former Barcelona midfielder to stay at the club for a longer time, but they expect the Spaniard to walk away. The report further added that City will start the succession planning on the back of their FA Cup final loss to Manchester United.

Guardiola has also recently admitted that he is "closer to leaving than staying", but assured that he will be there on the touchline for City next season. It is going to be a massive challenge for City to replace Pep if he decides to leave next season as he has left a big impression on the club's legacy by helping them win their maiden UEFA Champions League title last season.

City clinched the fourth Premier League title in a row, a week ago with a clinical 3-1 victory over West Ham on the final matchday.

However, the defeat in the FA Cup final ended the season on a bitter note for the Premier League champions.

Guardiola promised City will bounce back next season from their FA Cup final disappointment as the English champions celebrated a fourth consecutive Premier League title with a parade on Sunday.

"We will be back next season," Guardiola said. “The FA Cup, we will take it.”

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss laughed off a plea to "stay forever" in Manchester but has committed to at least see out his deal next season.

"Even myself, I couldn't expect to stay here eight years but everything goes well. Step-by-step we are here. It looks routine but it's not routine," added Guardiola.