Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA Euro 2024 live streaming: How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to unlock another major achievement as the Portugal icon will feature in the fourth meeting between the 2016 winners and the Czech Republic at the European Championships. Ronaldo and Co. will open their bid for a second title against Czechia in the Group F game of the UEFA Euro 2024 on Wednesday. Headlining the Euro opener for Portugal, goal-machine Ronaldo will become the first player to feature in six European competitions. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attempts a shot at goal (AP)

Portugal have recorded wins in each of its last four games against the Czech Republic. The former European champions kept a clean sheet in their last three games. Ronaldo and Co. fired 10 goals and conceded just one against the Czech Republic. Ronaldo's Portugal is the only side to enter the knockout stage of the UEFA Euro in each of their last seven editions. Portugal also arrived in Germany after earning a 100% record in the Euro 2024 qualifying. Portugal smashed 36 goals - the most in the lead-up to the Euros.

Here's all you need to know about the Portugal vs Czech Republic match at the UEFA Euro 2024:

When will the Portugal vs Czech Republic match be played in UEFA Euro 2024?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic match is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where will the Portugal vs Czech Republic game of the UEFA Euro 2024 be played?

Portugal will meet the Czech Republic at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Which TV channels will broadcast Portugal vs Czech Republic game of the UEFA Euro 2024 in India?

All matches of the UEFA Euro 2024 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Portugal and the Czech Republic in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Euro 2024 on SonyLIV.