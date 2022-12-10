Portugal vs Morocco Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Today: When and Where to watch

Portugal and Morocco will lock horns in the quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday, December 10. Portugal are competing for theri first ever title while there is cloud over the participation of captain Cristiano Ronaldo as he was benched in the round of 16 match against Switzerland. Meanwhile Morocco are on a high after beating Spain in the round of 16 to storm into the quarterfinal

Morocco are unbeaten in the tournament thus far. They drew 0-0 against Croatia and won against Belgium and Canada in the group stage and topped Group F. The African nation then punched above their weight to beat Spain through penalty shootout in last 16 to reach the quarterfinal.

Star-studded Portugal team lost one match in the group stage to South Korea. But they secured the top spot in Group H having wonn against Uruguay and Ghana. In the round of 16 against Switzerland, it rained goals as Portugal emerged victorious by 1-6.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal take place?

The Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Where will the Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal take place?

The Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will take place at Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will will the Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal start?

The Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast live the Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal?

The Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal will be broadcast live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels in India.

Where will the live streaming of Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal be available in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream the Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in India. Follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

