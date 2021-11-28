Home / Sports / Football / Premier League: Brighton frustrated in 0-0 draw with Leeds United
Brighton dominated the first half against Leeds United, in which they spurned some glorious chances, and carved out the best opportunities in the second half but Leeds clung on for a point.
Premier League: Brighton frustrated in 0-0 draw with Leeds United(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Reuters | , Brighton [england]

Brighton & Hove Albion extended their winless run in the Premier League to eight games when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Leeds United on Saturday.

The hosts dominated the first half, in which they spurned some glorious chances, and carved out the best opportunities in the second half but Leeds clung on for a point.

Brighton were twice denied by the woodwork as they managed 20 goal attempts to the 10 of Leeds but were left frustrated as they drew for the sixth time in their 13 league games.

Leeds, still missing several key attacking players, earned a first away clean sheet of the season and might have claimed a smash-and-grab raid with a few late chances.

Brighton moved above Manchester United into eighth place with 18 points while Leeds remain in 17th spot, three points above the relegation zone, although they could drop into it if Burnley beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

 

Sunday, November 28, 2021
