Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Premier League: Elanga scores as Nottingham Forest seal 1-0 win vs Tottenham, climb to third position

Reuters |
Dec 26, 2024 11:21 PM IST

Anthony Elanga completed a superb Nottingham Forest counter-attack in the 28th minute to settle a contest that Tottenham ended with 10 men.

Nottingham Forest continued their challenge for a Premier League top-four spot as Anthony Elanga's first-half goal secured a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur to put them third on Thursday.

Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga scores against Tottenham.(Action Images via Reuters)
Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga scores against Tottenham.(Action Images via Reuters)

Elanga completed a superb Forest counter-attack in the 28th minute to settle a contest that Tottenham ended with 10 men after former Forest player Djed Spence was sent off.

Also Read: Premier League: Haaland penalty miss proves to be costly as Manchester City drop more points after 1-1 draw vs Everton

The result moved Forest provisionally up to third with 34 points, while Tottenham's fourth defeat in five Premier League games left them in 11th with 23 points after 18 games.

Tottenham had edged the opening exchanges with former Forest winger Brennan Johnson going close for the visitors but the hosts struck in devastating fashion.

When Tottenham lost possession on the edge of the Forest area, the ball was played to Morgan Gibbs-White who split the visiting defence with a superb pass and Elanga beat goalkeeper Fraser Forster with a deft finish.

It was enough for Forest to win a third successive top-flight game for the first time since 1995 and was especially sweet for manager Nuno Espirito Santo who was sacked by Tottenham three years ago.

Forest now have more points than they managed in the whole of last season when they flirted with relegation.

Tottenham are now 11 points behind Forest and pressure is sure to mount on manager Ange Postecoglou.

His side had chances before the break with Matz Sels twice denying Johnson and Son Heung-min hitting the side-netting with a free kick shortly before the interval.

Tottenham were toothless after the break though and their frustration was summed up when Spence was shown a second yellow card deep in stoppage time.

(Reporting by Martyn HermanEditing by Louise Heavens and Christian Radnedge)

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On