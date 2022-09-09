Premier League postpones next round's matches as 'mark of respect' following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Premier League has postponed all of its matches this weekend (including the Monday evening's game) as a mark of respect towards Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday. "As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed," it said in a statement.

The official Twitter account of the league confirmed the decision.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game,” the league said in a statement.

“Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, “and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The English Football League — the three divisions below the Premier League — also called off their games scheduled for the weekend.

The British government said it was at the discretion of individual sporting organizations whether fixtures went ahead following the death of the queen on Thursday at the age of 96.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has already announced that there would be no play on Friday in the third and deciding Test between England and South Africa at the Oval. There was no immediate update on whether play would be resuming over the weekend.

