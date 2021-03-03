PSG striker Kean isolating after testing positive for virus
Paris Saint-Germain striker Moise Kean has tested positive for the coronavirus and has gone into isolation, the club said Wednesday.
PSG said that Kean tested positive on Wednesday morning and stayed in Paris while his teammates travelled to Bordeaux for a league game.
The 21-year-old Kean has done well since joining on a season-long loan from Premier League team Everton, scoring 15 goals in 27 games.
PSG faces Barcelona in the Round of 16 of the Champions League next Wednesday, leading 4-1 from the first leg in Spain, with Kean scoring a goal in that game.
But the Italy forward is expected to miss the return leg as he follows isolation protocols.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG striker Kean isolating after testing positive for virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus makes Weston McKennie’s move to Turin permanent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai City FC winning ISL Shield was about being strong mentally: Coach Lobera
- In this chat with Hindustan Times, Lobera talks about overcoming the challenges of this unique season and why he doesn’t want to put a limit on how far this Mumbai team can go.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo eyes first Serie A top scorer prize after latest goal landmark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jadon Sancho fires Dortmund into German Cup semifinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Lionel Messi exit the guild of one-club players this year?
- Barcelona have denied involvement in the scandal but following Monday’s events, the spotlight is back on the club, and it remains to be seen where it leads Messi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo marks 600th league game with landmark goal as Juventus beat Spezia
- The Portuguese guided in his side's third goal late on after Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa had struck earlier in the second half.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jesus hits double as rampant Man City go 15 points clear with Wolves win
- City scored three late goals to wrap up victory and move onto 65 points with 11 games left to play ahead of Manchester United on 50 points with a game in hand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG need to focus on all games, not just those against title rivals - Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic defends Sanremo role, stands by LeBron James comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koeman says Bartomeu arrest bad for Barca image but focused on Sevilla Cup tie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa's Grealish out of Sheffield United trip as 'frustrating' injury continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Barcelona chief Bartomeu released day after arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madrid: A city in love with football
- Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu and Atletico de Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano host games on alternate weekends all through the LaLiga season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stimac names list of India probables for Oman and UAE friendlies
- The final list of 28 players will be announced after the Indian Super League final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox