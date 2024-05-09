 Ralte may miss Kuwait tie | Football News - Hindustan Times
Ralte may miss Kuwait tie

ByDhiman Sarkar
May 09, 2024 12:11 PM IST

Preparing for university exam, the India midfielder, adjudged ISL10 player of the final, has asked to not be considered for the World Cup qualifiers in June

Lalengmawia Ralte may miss the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait here. The reason? A university examination is too close to June 6 tie on which hinges India’s chances of making it to the third round of a World Cup qualifying cycle for the first time. India also play Qatar away on June 11.

Lalengmawia Ralte playing in the ISL(ISL)
Lalengmawia Ralte playing in the ISL(ISL)

Also unlikely due to injury are Akash Mishra, Rahul KP and Mohammed Yasir. Owing to illness in the family, skipper Sunil Chhetri could join later than May 10 when the first batch has been asked to report for a preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar.

“He (Ralte) has spoken to a national team staff asking to be excused from the camp but has been asked to talk to head coach Igor Stimac,” an official at the All India Football Federation (AIFF) told HT on Wednesday.

Ralte, who has 18 senior team caps, did not return calls from this paper or reply to text messages. His name is on the second list of players who are supposed to join the camp on May 15.

In ISL10, Ralte, 23, had 85% passing accuracy and created 17 chances for Mumbai City FC. He bossed the central midfield in the final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and was adjudged player of the match.

“Apuiah (Ralte’s nickname) handled the team fantastically,” said Mumbai City coach Petr Krakty after Saturday’s 3-1 win. Other Indians may be scoring but he deserves “a bit more recognition”, Kratky had said.

