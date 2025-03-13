Menu Explore
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Real Madrid escape with chaotic shootout win at Champions League after Atletico controversially disallowed penalty

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 13, 2025 07:11 AM IST

Drama unfolded in the penalty shootout between Real Madrid and Atletico, with the Los Blancos clinching a 4-2 victory.

A controversial VAR decision overshadowed Real Madrid’s dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday night. The decisive moment came when Julian Alvarez slipped while taking Atletico’s second penalty, leading to a double touch that saw his goal disallowed after a lengthy review.

Julian Alvarez's penalty was disallowed (X)
The incident sparked outrage among Atletico players and fans, with confusion gripping the Metropolitano as the decision was not immediately communicated inside the stadium.

Alvarez’s penalty initially seemed to have gone in cleanly, striking the roof of the net despite his slip. However, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois claimed he immediately sensed an irregularity.

“I told the referee that I thought Alvarez touched the ball twice,” Courtois later revealed. VAR officials then intervened, reviewing the footage to determine whether Alvarez’s left foot had inadvertently nudged the ball onto his right before the shot.

After a lengthy pause, referee Szymon Marciniak ruled the penalty invalid, citing a double touch. Atletico’s players protested, and the home crowd erupted in frustration, unaware of the decision until much later. While the stadium screens showed no clear replay at the time, an angle emerged after full-time, confirming Alvarez’s accidental second touch.

Real win 4-2 on penalties

With Atletico trailing 2-1 in the shoot-out after the overturned penalty, Real Madrid took full advantage. Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe converted their penalties, while Marcos Llorente’s miss proved costly for the hosts.

Antonio Rudiger sealed the win with a strike that slipped past Jan Oblak’s hands, clinching a 4-2 victory for the reigning champions.

The result extended Real Madrid’s dominance over their city rivals in the Champions League, having now eliminated Atletico in five consecutive knockout meetings, including two finals.

For Diego Simeone’s side, however, the night will be remembered for the controversy, as the VAR intervention left a bitter taste in what was otherwise an intensely fought contest, with Atletico maintaining a 1-0 lead thoughout the game and the extra 30 minutes.

Thursday, March 13, 2025
