Real Madrid might encounter another trophy-less season: The early warning signs for the European giants

There were high hopes in the Real Madrid fan base when their former star, Xabi Alonso, joined the team as manager ahead of the current season. However, as the season is taking shape, it is turning out to be a cautionary tale for the Los Blancos. Real Madrid's Spanish coach Xabi Alonso (R) embraces Real Madrid's French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe(AFP)

The first match of Madrid’s European campaign told a blunt story. They trailed at home to Marseille, lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to injury inside the first five minutes, and finished with ten men after Dani Carvajal was sent off. In the end, it turned out to be a narrow escape for the Spanish giants courtesy of two Kylian Mbappe penalties. It was a win, but felt more like a warning.

Right-back Reality

With TAA awaiting scan results of his latest hamstring issue and Carvajal facing the sanction, the lack of depth in the right-back department is glaring. The summer departure of Lucas Vázquez removed their go-to fallback option for the spot. Xabi Alonso might now be forced into awkward patches where he has to use Freddy Valverde as an inverted Fullback or change his system to a back three with wingbacks. This will expose a structural risk that might haunt them in every competition, not just the Champions League.

La Liga: Results Good, Processes Fragile

A look at the current La Liga points table and you will feel that Madrid has been invincible with four wins in the first four games. They are currently at the top of the table, but game-state volatility and reliance on late separation have already been noticed. In a 38-game-long season, this might invite dropped points, especially if the unsurity with the right flank continues.

Creation Concerns: Beyond the Penalty Spot

Mbappe has emerged as the leading marksman for Real this season and also their crisis resolver. However, in matches against weaker opponents, they have had to depend on penalty kicks or set pieces to score their goals. Championship runs demand consistent open-play creativity, and that has not been in abundance for them this season.

The Painful Context

Last season turned out to be underwhelming for Madrid. They failed to win any major trophy. Expectations have thus escalated, and the tolerance for mediocrity has diminished among the fans. However, the current early-season indicators suggest that the recipe of repetition is worryingly present. A lot in the campaign depends on how Alonso solves the lack of depth in some key positions and how Jude Bellingham turns up after his shoulder surgery.

There is no lack of quality in the current Real Madrid squad. However, they need to stabilise their defensive flanks and establish systematic chance creation. If these are not dealt with immediately, then another disappointing campaign awaits. The warning lights are flashing, but the question is whether anyone at Bernabéu is prepared to heed them.