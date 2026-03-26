Real Madrid set to transform Santiago Bernabeu from football fortress into tennis arena for Madrid Open spectacle

Real Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is set for a temporary transformation, as the football venue will double up as a hub of practice courts for the upcoming Madrid Open. The clay-court event, an ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournament, is scheduled to begin on April 22.

According to a report in The New York Times, the Bernabéu will serve as a training venue for players during the tournament. The decision is largely driven by the stadium’s close proximity to the players’ hotel, making it a convenient option for tennis stars. It also aligns well with Real Madrid’s schedule, as the club will be away from home for much of that period.

The transformation is made possible by the stadium’s state-of-the-art retractable pitch, a standout feature of its $1 billion renovation completed in 2023. The system allows the playing surface to be divided into six sections and stored underground in a controlled environment. While the grass is preserved below, the surface above can be repurposed, in this case into clay practice courts for the Madrid Open participants.

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Another key factor behind the decision is Real Madrid’s fixture list during that window. The club is scheduled to play multiple away matches between late April and early May, including fixtures against Real Betis, Espanyol, and FC Barcelona. Even a potential UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg, slated for April 28 or 29, would not interfere, as it would also be played away from home.

A report in Marca added that the conversion work will begin immediately after Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Deportivo Alavés on April 21.

This is not the first time the Bernabéu has hosted non-football events. The stadium staged an NFL game and a concert by Taylor Swift in 2024. Moreover, club president Florentino Pérez had long envisioned hosting an exhibition tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, a plan that ultimately never materialised due to injuries and scheduling constraints.