Home / Sports / Football / Referee hands out 10 red cards in fiery Argentine Champions Trophy final

Referee hands out 10 red cards in fiery Argentine Champions Trophy final

football
Published on Nov 07, 2022 10:33 AM IST

Referee Facundo Tello handed out 10 red cards during the Argentine Champions Trophy final between Racing Club and Boca Juniors.

Seven red cards were shown to Boca Juniors players and three from Racing Club.(REUTERS)
Seven red cards were shown to Boca Juniors players and three from Racing Club.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

World Cup referee Facundo Tello dished out 10 red cards in Argentina's Champions Trophy final on Sunday after Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz sparked a melee in front of the Boca Juniors fans with his match-winning goal celebration. With the teams level at 1-1 in the final minutes of extra time, Alcaraz directed a header into the corner of the net to win it for Racing.

However, his extended celebration in front of the opposition's fans infuriated the Boca players, with video showing them grabbing Alcaraz by the ear and throwing a ball at him. Tello, who will be one of the officials at the World Cup in Qatar, sent Alcaraz off and dished out five red cards to Boca players after the scuffles.

Also Read | Arsenal return to top; Salah earns Liverpool win at Spurs

In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca players and three from Racing over the course of the match. Norberto Briasco had opened the scoring for Boca before Racing's Matias Rojas equalised in the first half.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boca juniors football
boca juniors football

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out