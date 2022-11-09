Home / Sports / Football / Robert Lewandowski named La Liga Player of the Month for October

Robert Lewandowski named La Liga Player of the Month for October

football
Published on Nov 09, 2022 04:37 PM IST

The Polish striker is proving instrumental for FC Barcelona: he netted five goals and provided two assists in the side’s six October outings.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski(AP)
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Robert Lewandowski has been named the LaLiga Santander Player of the Month for October. The Polish frontman has picked up the prize for the first time since joining Barça on the back of an extraordinary third month in the league. Lewandowski's seven-goal involvements in October had a massive influence on Barça's points return, as they racked up 15 of the 18 on offer.

His goals have been decisive. He scored three of his five in October at the Spotify Camp Nou, putting two past Villarreal CF and one past Athletic Club. More important still have been his goalscoring exploits on the road: he notched the only goal of the game in the Catalan club's visits to both RCD Mallorca and Valencia CF, two tricky away fixtures which turned in their favour thanks to his strikes.

He picks up the baton from September's winner, Fede Valverde. Barça's summer signing came in ahead of the other players shortlisted for the award: Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), Joselu (RCD Espanyol), Fede Valverde (Real Madrid), Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano), Brais Mendez (Real Sociedad) and Sergio Leon (Real Valladolid).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
robert lewandowski
robert lewandowski

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out