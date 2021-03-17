IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Robert Lewandowski on track to shatter records
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Robert Lewandowski on track to shatter records

The Bayern forward is currently on 38 goals from 34 games in the 2020/21 season and with the form he is in, a brace on Wednesday, in a tie in which Bayern have a 4-1 lead from the first leg, is not improbable.
READ FULL STORY
By Bhargab Sarmah, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:10 PM IST

When Bayern Munich host Lazio in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday, Robert Lewandowski will have the chance to reach a milestone of scoring 40 goals for his club across all competitions in a single campaign for the sixth straight season. The Bayern forward is currently on 38 goals from 34 games in the 2020/21 season and with the form he is in, a brace on Wednesday, in a tie in which Bayern have a 4-1 lead from the first leg, is not improbable.

Even if he doesn’t score, it should only be a matter of time before Lewandowski scores a couple more goals this season, barring any major injury. The significance of this number – 40 –can be better understood when compared to those of the two best footballers of this generation. Cristiano Ronaldo has had nine seasons where he scored 40 or more goals for his club across competitions – eight for Real Madrid and one for Manchester United – while Lionel Messi has done it in 10 seasons at Barcelona.

Lewandowski's goalscoring abilities may get overshadowed because he plays in the Ronaldo-Messi era, but it's utterly remarkable in its own right. Last season, his 55 goals in all competitions played the central role in Bayern’s treble triumph. It led to him being declared the best men’s player by FIFA, although he was unlucky to miss out on the Ballon d’Or after the award was scrapped due to the pandemic. But what makes Lewandowski the most potent No. 9 in the world today is the consistency with which he scores.

The 32-year-old Poland international equalised German great Klaus Fischer’s Bundesliga goal tally last weekend – 268 goals – to become the joint-second highest scorer in the league. It says a lot about how prolific Lewandowski has been that he has taken 220 less games than Fischer to reach that mark.

He is now 97 goals short of Gerd Mueller’s all-time Bundesliga record, who scored 365 times in 427 games. Lewandowski is also marginally ahead of the legendary Mueller in terms of scoring frequency in the league: Lewandowski scores once every 103 minutes compared to Mueller's 105.

The Polish forward is fast closing in on a Mueller record that has long been viewed as unbreakable. With 32 goals in 24 league appearances this season, Lewandowski is eight goals away from matching Mueller’s record of scoring 40 times in the 1971/72 Bundesliga season. No player has scored as many times in a single season. With Bayern still having to play nine times in the league this season, the odds will be in Lewandowski’s favour to cross Mueller’s mark.

“By the end of this season, he will break the record and set a new one (of goals per season). When it happens, remember that you heard it from me first,” Germany and Bayern great Lothar Matthaeus told reporters in January.

When Bayern faced Lewandowski’s former club Borussia Dortmund earlier this month in the league, the Pole bagged a hat-trick that helped his side come back from two goals down to win 4-2. Matthaeus, in an interview to bundesliga.com on Tuesday, referenced that game to stress on Lewandowski’s threat as a striker.

“Lewandowski had nine shots against Borussia Dortmund and scored three of them. It's crazy what he is producing and it’s not like he is shooting from 30 metres just to have an attempt on goal: when Lewandowski has a shot it's really dangerous for the opponent,” he said.

There is a growing opinion about Lewandowski being the best player in the world at the moment; or, at least, the best striker in the world. As Lewandowski’s teammate Serge Gnabry put it during an online interaction in November: “The statistics speak for him. The amount of goals he has scored in the last couple of years, at a very consistent level, they talk for themselves. For sure, he is the best striker in the world.”

According to former Germany forward Juergen Klinsmann, Lewandowski has been the best in the last couple of years, although he added that Messi and Ronaldo remain the best of the lot in the last decade. Klinsmann said that among the players Borussia Dortmund have lost to wealthier clubs in recent years, there hasn’t been a bigger loss than that of Lewandowski, who joined Bayern on a free transfer in 2014.

Dortmund may lose them, but the club is making a habit out of producing uber-prolific strikers; right now, they have Erling Braut Haaland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fc bayern munich robert lewandowski champions league football
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Robert Lewandowski on track to shatter records

By Bhargab Sarmah, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:10 PM IST
The Bayern forward is currently on 38 goals from 34 games in the 2020/21 season and with the form he is in, a brace on Wednesday, in a tie in which Bayern have a 4-1 lead from the first leg, is not improbable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazilian soccer legend Pele(REUTERS)
Brazilian soccer legend Pele(REUTERS)
football

Brazil divided on renaming Maracana stadium after Pele

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • The stadium is officially named “Jornalista Mario Filho” for the Brazilian sportswriter credited with the idea to build such a colossus for the 1950 World Cup. If Castro agrees with the legislature, Filho’s name will only stay on a nearby sports complex.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atalanta's Robin Gosens fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
Atalanta's Robin Gosens fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
football

Modric doesn't look 35 on the pitch, says Zidane

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:33 AM IST
"We all know the player Modric is, he may be 35 but he sure doesn't look it out on the pitch," Zidane told reporters after his side made it to the last eight of Europe's top competition for the first time since 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP)
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP)
football

Real Madrid beat Atalanta to return to Champions League quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Madrid defeated Atalanta 3-1 on Tuesday to advance 4-1 on aggregate after two consecutive eliminations in the last 16, with Karim Benzema leading the way to victory after a first-half blunder by Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Puskas Ferenc Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Puskas Ferenc Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
football

Ruthless Man City sweeps aside Gladbach, back in CL quarters

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • The ruthless nature of City’s 4-0 aggregate win over Gladbach, sealed by another 2-0 victory over the German team in the second leg on Tuesday, smacked of a side in control of its destiny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(AP)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(AP)
football

'Return of the God': Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Ibrahimovic, Sweden's record scorer with 62 goals in 112 games, retired from international duty after the 2016 European Championship but has remained prolific in spells at Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy, and AC Milan since then.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Rodrygo
Real Madrid's Rodrygo
football

Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:14 PM IST
The tweet was a repeat of a previous injury statement detailing a thigh injury Rodrygo had sustained in December but was dated for Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swaden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic(Twitter/Zlatan Ibrahimovic)
Swaden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic(Twitter/Zlatan Ibrahimovic)
football

Ibrahimovic comes out of international retirement for Sweden

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • Ibrahimovic scored a national-record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden from 2001-16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's Kai Havertz in action: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea's Kai Havertz in action: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Chelsea's Havertz eyes 'big turnaround' after slow start

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The German midfielder managed just one goal and four assists in 21 league appearances since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for 71 million pounds ($98.20 million).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Racial abuse took shine off special moment, says Adelaide's Yengi

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Yengi, whose mother is English and father is South Sudanese, was later subjected to racist abuse on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Eden Hazard.(Pool via REUTERS)
File image of Eden Hazard.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Real Madrid without Hazard for game against Atalanta

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Hazard had come off the bench to play a few minutes in a Spanish league match against Elche on Saturday after being out for nearly two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2021 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2021 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
football

Messi ties Xavi's record as Barcelona cut Atlético's lead

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:46 AM IST
For his 767th match, Messi was honored by Barcelona with a large image behind one of the goals showing him embracing Xavi as the players looked forward and pointed upward. The banner included the words "767 matches" and “touching the sky.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sergio Lobera head coach of Mumbai City FC.(ANI/ISL)
Sergio Lobera head coach of Mumbai City FC.(ANI/ISL)
football

CFG has big plans for Mumbai, but first Lobera just wants to enjoy trophy no. 1

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Twice he repeated the sentence on being asked about the road ahead for his team. Rather than glance at the future, the Spaniard wanted to savour the present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nearly 200 vehicles from outside Goa were sourced for teams and league staff to ensure bubble compliance, said a league official.(PTI)
Nearly 200 vehicles from outside Goa were sourced for teams and league staff to ensure bubble compliance, said a league official.(PTI)
football

Behind the ISL’s perfect bio-bubble

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Here’s a look at how India’s premier football league ran a complicated bubble structure without a misstep for the duration of the season that was played entirely in Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi scored a brace.(REUTERS)
Lionel Messi scored a brace.(REUTERS)
football

Messi double leads Barca to within four points of La Liga summit

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Spectacular first-half strikes by Messi and Antoine Griezmann from long-range appeared to have put Barca in the driving seat with the visitors rarely threatening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP