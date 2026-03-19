Lewandowski only behind Messi, Ronaldo; Yamal goes past Mbappe as records break in Barcelona's 7-2 rout of Newcastle

Records were broken at the Camp Nou as Barcelona stormed to a 7-2 victory against Newcastle United in their Champions League second leg encounter. With the first leg ending as a 1-1 draw, the Catalans advanced with an 8-3 aggregate. The two legs were a total contrast, as Barcelona got lucky in the first leg, courtesy of a second-half stoppage-time penalty, which helped them to a 1-1 draw.

But the second leg was totally opposite as Lamine Yamal ran riot with his dribbling skills. Raphinha scored a brace (6', 72'), and so did Robert Lewandowski (56', 61'). Meanwhile, Yamal scored another late first-half penalty (45+7'). Young defensive midfielder Marc Bernal (18') and Fermin Lopez (51') also added a goal each.

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After the seventh goal, the match also witnessed the joint-most goals ever conceded by an English team in a major European competition game, after Tottenham's 2-7 defeat to Bayern Munich in 2019.

Fermin Lopez creates history Fermin also got an assist and is in double figures in the Champions League this season, after being involved in 10 goals (six goals and four assists). According to Opta, he is also the first Spanish player for Barcelona to reach double figures in a single edition of the Champions League.

This was also the third time that Barcelona have scored seven goals in the Champions League. In the past, they scored seven against Bayer Leverkusen and Celtic.

Robert Lewandowski only behind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Lewandowski's brace made him the oldest player to score two goals in the Champions League. Lewandowski also went to 108 UCL goals, and is only behind Lionel Messi (129) and Cristiano Ronaldo (140) in the all-time competition rankings.

Lamine Yamal overtakes Kylian Mbappe Yamal (18 years and 248 days), on the other hand, became the youngest player to score 10 goals in Champions League history, overtaking Kylian Mbappe's previous record from 2017 (18 years, 250 days).