Robert Lewandowski might be on his way out of Barcelona: ‘Enjoyed every moment, every game’

There have been enough speculations about Robert Lewandowski’s future in Barcelona. A recent him from within the family has further fuelled the talks. In an interview with Polish outlet Plejada, Anna Lewandowska suggested the striker’s fourth campaign at Barca could also be his last, with the household choosing to live the year like a long goodbye.

The comments land at a time when Lewandowski is 37, his contract clock is ticking, and Barcelona are already being linked with long-term successors for the No.9 role - even as the Pole continues to deliver goals.

“We’ll see how the season goes in Barcelona this year because, let’s say, it will probably be my husband’s last here,” said Anna.

If that line felt like the door creaking open, the next one made the mood unmistakable: squeeze every drop out of what’s left. It is a remarkably candid way to frame elite careers - not as a perfectly scripted exit, but as a slow realisation that the stadium noise won’t always be yours.

“So we squeezed it like a lemon. We enjoyed every moment, every game with the fans because someday we know we are not going to have any of this,” Anna further added.

On the pitch, the numbers still argue for him. Barcelona recently leaned on Lewandowski in Europe as well, as he scored in a 4-1 comeback win over FC Copenhagen that secured a place in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

Lewandowski arrived from Bayern in 2022 and immediately became Barcelona's attacking reference point, winning La Liga in his first season and finishing as the league's top scorer. Even in 2025-26, he remains central to the team's output, being one of the leading scorers for Barcelona in the league.

“What is coming? We don’t know, but that is the way for a great athlete and especially a great sportsman and we are ready for it,” added Robert Lewandowski’s wife.

Barcelona, for their part, will treat the finality as both an emotional and sporting calculation: ride the proven performer until the very end, while quietly building the next version of the attack. And if Anna’s words are any clue, the Lewandowskis are treating this season like something you remember.