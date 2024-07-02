Romania's 'generation of soul' leads their footballing resurgence at Euro 2024

Radu Dragusin lets out a loud roar. Razvan Marin, the side's star midfielder who scored the all-important equaliser with a penalty kick in the first half, is the polar opposite with his emotions, quietly trying to soak the moment in. The Romanian subs are bouncing in the dugout, and the weather has been the unpaid actor throughout the match in Frankfurt, with its changing moods reflecting the stormy drama of Group E in Euro 2024. Romania's Razvan Marin, front, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Slovakia during a Group E match at the Euro 2024.(AP)

Romania finished on four points after the 1-1 draw against Slovakia, as did all the other teams in the group -- a first in the tournament's history -- but qualified as the top-placed side to the round-of-16.

A week before, it looked like a far-fetched dream for Edward Iordănescu's men.

Like much of Europe, Romania has long been a nation deeply passionate about football. Following the fall of the communist dictatorship in 1990, the country witnessed the rise of what is now celebrated as the 'golden generation,' spearheaded by the legendary Gheorghe Hagi.

During the oppressive regime, Romanians found fleeting moments of liberation within the confines of stadiums. However, the advent of the golden generation ignited a renaissance of sorts, particularly among the youth. Suddenly, every young Romanian aspired to be a footballer, driven by electrifying performances and a newfound sense of national pride.

The side reached the quarterfinals of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, then the round-of-16 in the next edition. At the Euros, it reached the quarterfinals in 2000, famously defeating England 3-2 in the group stage.

But Hagi had prophesied in 1998 that Romania will endure a downfall once the golden generation faded away. That's exactly what happened a few years later, as the tournament appearances turned scarce, and mediocrity settled over Romanian football. 1998 marked the last time Romania appeared in the FIFA World Cup; at the Euros, the side had failed to qualify in the 2020 edition. In fact, Romania's win against Ukraine in this year's group stage was their first victory at the continental championship finals in 24 years.

The fans grew disinterested; there had been four managerial changes in the past eight years alone. But Edward Iordanescu's team, by no stretch of the imagination a bunch of world-class footballers, has unified the nation again.

'A generation of soul'

"Maybe I'm wrong. But it's a personal feeling, so I'd like to say this. Never in the history of Romania has a team had such support. Not even the golden generation. These lads deserve so much."

Iordanescu was visibly emotional as he paid his own tribute to his group of players after Romania drew with Slovakia in their final group match in Euro 2024. His sentiment is well-founded. The 3-0 victory over Ukraine, their spirited performance in the 2-0 loss to Belgium, and the decisive 1-1 draw with Slovakia that ensured their progression have reignited a footballing passion in Romania, a country that had long relegated its footballing joy to the past.

The story, however, didn't begin at the Euros. Throughout the qualification round, Romania remained undefeated in a group which had the likes of Switzerland, Israel, and Belarus. They came back from behind on four occasions, clinching six wins and four draws to top their group, securing a direct qualification to the finals.

In 1992, Iordanescu's father, Anghel, was the coach that oversaw Romania's 'golden generation' reaching the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Edward says he's now leading the 'generation of soul'.

"It's a generation of soul. A generation of soul for all Romanians. It's a fantastic generation going forward. I like to go further so that we can create more emotions. The pressure is incredible, and the desire is massive," Iordanescu said.

Romanians celebrate the qualification of the Romanian national football team for the next stage of UEFA EURO 2024(AFP)

The fans painted the streets yellow in Frankfurt when Romania took on Slovakia. A day before the match, the city square reverberated with chants of the Tricolorii; clearly, the fans are sensing a resurgence. "This side gives us hope. We don't expect for the days of Hagi to return, but we don't want to compare, too. We are just happy that we are back to competing at the biggest stage, and hope it lasts long," a Romanian fan told me amid the celebrations in Frankfurt arena shortly after the draw against Slovakia.

Romania have brought the much-talked about 'old fashioned' football fun to the Euros. Under the guidance of Iordanescu, a manager who likes to have width in his game, Romania's style has flourished. Full-backs play crucial roles, consistently pushing high and wide during attacking phases.

The introduction of Ianis Hagi, son of the Gheorghe, in the match against Slovakia added a level of dynamism to their offense, further invigorating the team's attack.

The outcome will undoubtedly matter when Romania face the Netherlands in the round-of-16 clash in Munich. But this has already been a tournament to remember for Romania. The message is clear, and the impact is profound. They have already become an inspiration back home.

"I've done everything that I had for this team. I'm lucky to have this great group. It's not just about what happened today, it's about what we did in past 2.5 years. The spirit and unity that we had... we didn't hold anything back. This has got us to this point. We are inspiration to young footballers, and they will now believe we can succeed too," a passionate Iordanescu said after the final game in Group E.

Hagi's lasting impact

After his retirement, Gheorge Hagi continues to contribute to Romanian football. In 2009, he founded his own football club, Viitorul Constanta, which merged with Farul Constanta 12 years later. Seven players in Romania's squad at the Euros; Denis Alibec, Alexandru Cicaldau, Florinel Coman, Razvan Marin, Denis Dragus, Daniel Birligea, and Ianis Hagi, are the academy products of Hagi's club.

Ahead of the tournament, Hagi had made another prediction: a final-four finish for Romania. His prophecies have been impeccable so far. We will see if the record stays intact on Wednesday, as Romania aim to avoid the fate of their Group E counterparts, Slovakia and Belgium, both of whom were eliminated over the past two days.