Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match(REUTERS)
football

Ronaldo completes return to Manchester United after 12 years

United announced on Friday that it struck an agreement with Juventus to sign the five-time Ballon D'or winner and now he has completed his medical examination and signed the two-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year.
PTI | , Manchester
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo completed his return to Manchester United on Tuesday after 12 years, saying the club always had "a special place in my heart."

A fee of 15 million euros ($17.75 million) will be paid to Juventus over five years. That could be increased by 8 million euros ($9.5 million) depending on “specific performance objectives" the 36-year-old forward achieves.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday," Ronaldo said.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
