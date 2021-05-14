Home / Sports / Football / Sahil Panwar to be transferred to Odisha FC
Sahil Panwar to be transferred to Odisha FC

PTI | , Hyderabad
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 09:27 PM IST

Indian Super League sides Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC have agreed to the transfer of defender Sahil Panwar, for an undisclosed fee, Hyderabad FC said on Friday.

The full-back will join the Juggernauts with effect from June 1.

The 21-year-old Panwar, who joined the club in 2019, was a regular in the first team at left-back in the 2019-20 season, but saw limited game time in the last Indian Super League campaign.

An India youth international, he has 15 appearances for Hyderabad and will ply his trade for Odisha FC in the coming season.

"The club wishes Sahil Panwar the very best for his future," Hyderabad FC said in a release.

