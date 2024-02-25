Sandesh Jhingan may miss rest of ISL season with injury

Sandesh Jhingan’s season may be over due to the knee injury he suffered in the Asian Cup. It is possible that the central defender and one of the team leaders will also miss India’s World Cup qualifiers in June. And that includes the crucial home game against Kuwait on June 6, a match on which hinges India’s chances of making the third round of the qualifiers for the first time. India's staff check on their defender #05 Sandesh Jhingan as he lies on the ground during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B football match between Syria and India(AFP)

Jhingan, 30, hurt his right knee against Syria late in the first half on January 23. Having successfully prevented Syrian forward Pablo Sabbag from getting to the ball, Jhingan fell awkwardly. Wobbly on his feet after medical attention, Jhingan stayed on till half-time. He collapsed early in the second half and has been out of competitive football since.

Following the injury in the Asian Cup, Jhingan had sought the opinion of a doctor in Belgrade whom he had consulted before.

Neither FC Goa, where Jhingan moved this season on a three-year deal, nor All India Football Federation (AIFF) has had an official injury update beyond the club saying on February 1 that “a period of rest from competitive play will be necessary for his complete recovery.”

FC Goa signed central defender Nim Dorjee on January 31, the last day of the winter transfer window.

On Saturday, an FC Goa official said Jhingan could need surgery possibly for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction. Speaking separately, a member of the national team staff confirmed this. “It is likely Jhingan could be out for three to six months,” the India official said. Neither official wanted to be named given the sensitive nature of the issue.

After an ACL injury in October 2019, Jhingan had missed the 2019-20 season. He returned to competitive football with ATK Mohun Bagan next term and was adjudged India’s best player. In the first ISL in 2014, Jhingan won the emerging player of the season award. Yet to win the ISL, Jhingan has been runner-up four times.