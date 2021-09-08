Home / Sports / Football / SC East Bengal appoints former Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel Diaz as head coach
SC East Bengal appoints former Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel Diaz as head coach(TWITTER)
SC East Bengal appoints former Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel Diaz as head coach(TWITTER)
football

SC East Bengal appoints former Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel Diaz as head coach

Diaz's appointment came minutes after the club parted ways with Englishman and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who coached the Kolkata giants to a ninth-place finish in the ISL last season.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 08:18 PM IST

SC East Bengal on Wednesday appointed Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the club's new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

Diaz's appointment came minutes after the club parted ways with Englishman and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who coached the Kolkata giants to a ninth-place finish in the ISL last season.

"SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach's contract," SC East Bengal announced on its official Twitter handle.

Just a few minutes after the first tweet, SC East Bengal made another announcement, this time that of the appointment of Spaniard Diaz.

"SC East Bengal is proud to welcome former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the new head coach for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season," the second tweet read. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sc east bengal
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.