Slick Uzbekistan punish sloppy India in Asian Cup Group B game

Igor Stimac had predicted that Uzbekistan would come hard from the start. What was not expected was that India would ship three soft goals in the first half in this Asian Cup group B game on Thursday. India's players react at the end of the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B football match(AFP)

In what was possibly the worst first half under the Croat head coach, Uzbekistan pulled ahead through Abbosbek Fayzullaev in the fifth minute, made it 2-0 through Igor Sergeev in the 18th and just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, Sherzod Nasrullaev tapped home in added time.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A rasping left-footer from Mahesh Naorem late in the first half that goalie Utkir Yusupov palmed away for a corner-kick, Rahul KP beginning the second by thudding into the upright and Rahul Bheke’s header that was tipped over were the closest India came to giving their fans, who again comprised a large part of the 38,491 that turned up at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, some cheer.

Naorem’s attempt to press Yusupov was proof of how India, buoyed by the fight in the 0-2 loss against Australia, had wanted to start. It unspooled in the fifth minute and after the first move Uzbekistan managed. Nasrullaev found space on the left and the ease with which his delivery was headed forward by Otabek Shukurov for an unmarked Fayzullaev would embarrass the backline. By the time Sandesh Jhingan realised what was happening, Uzbekistan were ahead.

It as 2-0 after Bheke lost the ball near the halfway line, one of the many unforced errors that ruined whatever hopes India had of taking the game to their superior rivals who started with three Europe-based players. Down 0-2, his team suitably chastened, Stimac was seen sitting in the dug-out, hand on his mouth. India’s worst performance under him was a 0-6 defeat against UAE in 2021 but even in that friendly, they had leaked two goals before half-time.

A smart save by Sandhu in the ninth minute and skipper Jaloliddin Masharipov’ free-kick hitting the framework prevented more goals in a game where India struggled to contain CSKA Moscow’s Fayzullaev on the left. Uzbekistan played short, crisp passes in the front third, their maturity in finding space leaving India chasing crooked shadows. Against Australia, it was backs-to-the-wall defending. When it came to trying to play against a team not that good, gaps showed up.

That Uzbekistan didn’t exert themselves but still forced India into a string of bodies-on-the-line saves in the second half where Jamshid Iskanderov rocked the horizontal showed how much work needs to do be done if Stimac has to realise the aim of making the top 10 in Asia in four years. Three players converging on Suresh Wangjam leaving him nowhere to go encapsulated the gulf between teams and showed why Uzbekistan are under-20 Asian champions, won the Asian under-23 title in 2018 and were runners-up in 2022.

Making the defeat worse was how disjointed India were. The press wasn’t coordinated, twice Bheke conceded throw-ins while trying to find Akash Mishra and Naorem, Lalengmawia Ralte and Mishra collided in the middle of the park and when Nasrullaev sneaked in for the goal, Manvir Singh was ball watching as was Jhingan for the first goal. Anirudh Thapa was supposed to provide the spark but Uzbekistan gave him, or any one in a blue shirt fir that matter, no room in midfield. Add to that a free header Sunil Chhetri couldn’t put on target for the second time in as many defeats. His replacement Ishan Pandita had a chance late in the game but didn’t have the legs.