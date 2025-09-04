By Angelica Medina Soccer-Messi's final World Cup qualifier grabs the spotlight

Sept 3 - Lionel Messi is set to play his final World Cup qualifier in Argentina on Thursday, while four South American teams are still competing for the remaining automatic places at the 2026 tournament in what could be a dramatic climax.

The 38-year-old Argentina captain will take to the pitch at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires to face Venezuela in what he describes as a very special match, with his family set to be in attendance, including his wife, children, parents and siblings.

"It's going to be very special for me because it will be my last qualifying match. I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches after that," the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner said last week.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters on Wednesday that it was "going to be emotional, special and beautiful".

"If it really is the last qualifying match, we have to enjoy it," he said.

While Argentina have secured their World Cup berth, topping the table in South America's qualifying competition with 35 points, three automatic qualification spots are still to be determined ahead of Thursday's fixtures and the final matchday on September 9.

Ecuador and Brazil are already qualified with 25 points, followed by Uruguay and Paraguay with 24 points each and Colombia with 22 points. Venezuela with 18 points remain in contention, chasing a first World Cup appearance.

Ecuador's remarkable recovery stands as one of the campaign's most compelling storylines, having overcome a three-point penalty for a player eligibility issue to successfully secure qualification.

Brazil's journey has been far bumpier, marked by coaching upheaval that saw Dorival Junior replaced following a 4-1 away defeat to Argentina, after which Carlo Ancelotti made his debut in a goalless draw with Ecuador.

The qualifying cycle has produced many memorable moments, such as Colombia's first ever World Cup qualifying win over Brazil when they earned a stunning 2–1 victory in Barranquilla in November 2023.

Uruguay also bade an emotional farewell to their captain, Luis Suarez, who retired from international football during the 0–0 draw with Paraguay in September 2024.

Thursday's fixtures see Paraguay face Ecuador, Argentina take on Venezuela, Uruguay meet Peru, Colombia host Bolivia and Brazil play Chile.

If matters aren't already settled, then the final matchday on Tuesday will determine the last automatic qualifiers for the global showdown next June and July, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

