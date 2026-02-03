Soccer-Strand Larsen joins Palace, Mateta stays there

LONDON, - Crystal Palace signed striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers for 48 million pounds but the man he was due to replace - Jean-Philippe Mateta - is still at the club after his move to AC Milan fell through on medical grounds.

Norwegian forward Strand Larsen completed his move late on transfer deadline day on Monday, making him the London club's second big buy after they paid Tottenham Hotspur 35 million pounds - a club record until today - for Brennan Johnson.

Strand Larsen scored 14 goals in his first season at Wolves after moving from Celta Vigo in 2024 and has continued to look sharp this season. Palace said he has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Palace are also still hoping to bring in midfielder Dwight McNeil from Everton for 20 million pounds, English media reports said.

French international Mateta, who has been wrestling with a knee injury, had an initial medical examination with Milan on Sunday but after additional tests on Monday, the Italians pulled out of the deal reported to be around 30 million pounds.

On a low-key deadline day, Liverpool agreed a 60-million-pound deal for 20-year-old centre back Jeremy Jacquet, but he is set to stay with French club Rennes until the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid have signed Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta for around 30 million pounds, which will make him the first English-born player to have played in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and LaLiga.

The transfer window has closed in England, France, Italy and Germany but stays open until 2259 GMT in Spain and Belgium and until Tuesday in Portugal and the Netherlands. Some signings not yet announced can still go ahead if the paperwork is "in motion."

