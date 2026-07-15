Spain declare themselves 'unbeatable' after crushing France as World Cup final rivals put on alert

France entered the FIFA World Cup as the bookmakers' favourites to lift the trophy. Spain not only ended that dream in Dallas on Tuesday, but walked away convinced no team left in the tournament can stop them. Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during a World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

After dismantling Kylian Mbappe's France with a commanding 2-0 victory in the semifinal, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente boldly declared his side "unbeatable", firing an ominous warning to either Argentina or England ahead of Sunday's World Cup final.

Spain did far more than simply beat France. They outthought, outplayed and outworked Didier Deschamps' side in every department.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal won a foul inside the box, before Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage early in the second half after being picked out by Dani Olmo.

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Following the victory, De la Fuente made it clear that his side fear no one.

"We're feeling unbeatable," De la Fuente said.

"They (France) faced the best team in the world. We have that edge. These players deserve everything because day after day they demonstrate their commitment, their generosity, their solidarity and their talent.

"It is wonderful to watch them play. Today was a spectacle. What seems difficult, this team makes it look easy."

The victory also underlined Spain's complete dominance over France in recent years.

This was the third successive major tournament in which La Roja defeated Les Bleus, following victories at UEFA Euro 2024 and the UEFA Nations League in 2025. It also stretched Spain's unbeaten run to 37 matches, equalling the longest unbeaten streak by a European men's national team, previously set by Italy between 2018 and 2021.

Spain peaked at the right time Spain began the tournament as the second favourites behind France, but an opening draw against Cape Verde prompted questions over whether they could truly challenge for the title.

Those doubts have since disappeared.

La Roja dispatched Portugal in the Round of 16, overcame Belgium in the quarterfinals and then comprehensively outclassed France to reach their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

Even more impressively, Spain have conceded just one goal throughout the tournament.

"We knew we had to improve little by little," De la Fuente said.

"We would have loved to win the first game, but it's a process. It was planned for us to reach the key moments in the best shape possible. We are in great shape and, in terms of our football level, we have reached our peak."

Argentina or England? Spain will discover their final opponents after Wednesday's second semifinal between Argentina and England, but De la Fuente insisted he has no preference.

"Right now we don't prefer one or the other," he said.

"They have different characteristics. I would be excited to face Argentina because I'm a close friend of Lionel Scaloni, but I really like England as well. We welcome either of them with open arms."