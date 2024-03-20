 Spanish court grants bail to football star Dani Alves while appealing rape conviction | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Spanish court grants bail to football star Dani Alves while appealing rape conviction

AP |
Mar 20, 2024 05:13 PM IST

Alves was convicted in February and sentenced to four years and six months in prison for having raped the woman in a nightclub in 2022.

A Spanish court has decided to release Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves if he pays a bail of one million euros ($1.1 million) and hands over his passports while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for raping a woman in Barcelona.

(FILES) Barcelona's Brazilian defender Dani Alves(AFP)
(FILES) Barcelona's Brazilian defender Dani Alves(AFP)

The court issued the ruling on Wednesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Alves was convicted in February and sentenced to four years and six months in prison for having raped the woman in a nightclub in 2022.

He has been behind bars since being arrested in January 2023. His prior requests to be let free on bail were denied because the court deemed him a flight risk.

To now go free, in addition to the bail money, Alves is also required to hand over his Brazilian and Spanish passports and is prohibited from leaving the country.

Both his defense lawyer and the state prosecutor have appealed the conviction. His defense is seeking his acquittal while the prosecutor wants his prison sentence increased to nine years. There is no date yet for the new trial at a higher court in Barcelona. It can then go to the Supreme Court in Madrid.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / Spanish court grants bail to football star Dani Alves while appealing rape conviction
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On