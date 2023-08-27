Staggering update in PSG star Kylian Mbappe's ongoing Real Madrid transfer saga: Report

It looks like Kylian Mbappe will remain in PSG after all! The Frenchman's contract with PSG ends next summer, which will see him depart as a free agent. He also rejected a one-year contract extension. Then he was exiled from the PSG first-team, with the club's hierarchy accusing him of planning to join Real Madrid as a free agent. Soon, things got a little better between both parties as Mbappe was reintegrated into the first team again and promised to sign a short contract extension, which would not see him leave as a free agent next summer.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe moves the ball.(AFP)

According to reports, Mbappe has rejected PSG's latest contract offer and the relationship has become tense once more. Also, Real Madrid have reportedly decided to not make any offers for the 2018 World Cup winner in this transfer window.

Although, there were rumours of the La Liga side making a last minute swoop, but have decided to not add anymore players to their squad, according to AS. Ruling out Mbappe's arrival, Carlo Ancelotti said, "No, I rule it out 100%. I think our squad is closed and our players are thinking about our season."

There were two key reasons behind Mbappe's relationship with PSG getting better. The first reason is that Mbappe has always demanded for a more competitive team and the arrival of Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona does that. The pair are also close friends and go on holidays together. Meanwhile, the departure of Neymar to Al Hilal also helped as the Brazilian's relationship with Mbappe soured over the past few years as the former Monaco man always questioned his commitment.

Mbappe moved to PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017, before his move was made permanent in a deal worth 145 million euros, plus 35 million euros in add-ons a year later. But if Mbappe doesn't sign a contract extension, then he could leave PSG without even a farewell match and another exile could be on the cards.

