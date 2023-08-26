News / Sports / Football / Union wins despite Brenden Aaronson sending off in Bundesliga. Dortmund held 1-1 again by Bochum

Union wins despite Brenden Aaronson sending off in Bundesliga. Dortmund held 1-1 again by Bochum

AP |
Aug 26, 2023 10:04 PM IST

Union Berlin beat Darmstadt 4-1 despite Aaronson red card, Dortmund held 1-1 by Bochum again.

Robin Gosens scored twice after his first-ever Bundesliga start in 10-man Union Berlin's 4-1 win at Darmstadt, and Borussia Dortmund was again held 1-1 by Bochum on Saturday.

Brenden Aaronson of USMNT shown red in 21' during his second start for Union Berlin after two yellow cards. (Image Source:X/@CBSSportsGolazo)
Brenden Aaronson of USMNT shown red in 21' during his second start for Union Berlin after two yellow cards. (Image Source:X/@CBSSportsGolazo)

Another Dortmund disappointment at local rival Bochum rekindled memories of their 1-1 draw last season, when Dortmund was denied what officials later agreed was a clear penalty decision. That draw arguably cost Dortmund the title.

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson was sent off with two early cards in Union’s win, but the 29-year-old Gosens starred as the visitors recovered to score four goals for the third consecutive game across all competitions. Union also beat Atalanta 4-1 in its final warmup game.

Maximilian Philipp scored in the sixth minute of injury time for Freiburg to beat Werder Bremen 1-0.

Heidenheim wasted a two-goal lead in its first-ever Bundesliga home game as Hoffenheim came back to win 3-2.

Jonas Wind scored twice for Wolfsburg to come from behind to beat Cologne 2-1.

Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted Bayer Leverkusen later Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out