IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Stimac has helped transform many players into 'proper machines', says Sandhu
Igor Stimac. File(AIFF)
Igor Stimac. File(AIFF)
football

Stimac has helped transform many players into 'proper machines', says Sandhu

In an interaction with ANI, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu opened up about the upcoming matches, the role of coach Igor Stimac and how he sees his role as a senior member in the side.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:41 PM IST

After not playing an international match for almost 15 months, the Blue Tigers will finally be taking the field in the upcoming international friendlies against Oman and UAE. While the match against Oman is scheduled for March 25, the match against the UAE is slated for March 29. Both the matches will be held in Dubai.

In an interaction with ANI, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu opened up about the upcoming matches, the role of coach Igor Stimac and how he sees his role as a senior member in the side. The 29-year-old also said that the team would be in good mental space as all members played in the recently-concluded Indian Super League (ISL).

"I think to get an opportunity together again after 14 months itself is a very exciting opportunity for us as players. We love getting involved and getting called up by the national team. The environment and the atmosphere is different to come over here and wear the Indian colours and do training together and prepare for one single goal together because we may be opponents in domestic tournaments but here we have one aim," said Sandhu.

The Blue Tigers last played at the international level in November 2019 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

"I think it's very important to use these two games as a catapult towards you know those qualifiers because we haven't played together for 14 months. We need to do the process again play as a team, test ourselves out against the good teams in Asia, and make sure that by the time the qualifiers come up we are ready as a team. We know what we have to do on the pitch because in those qualifiers mistakes can't happen and these are the games to test everything out and make sure that we as a team are ready for those qualifiers," he added.

From being the youngest player in the Indian setup in 2010, the goalkeeper has come a long way and now he finds himself in the role where he can shape up budding youngsters and help in grooming and channeling the talent.

Speaking on his role, Sandhu said: "It's amazing to realise that I am getting an opportunity to be a senior player in the national team. There was a time when I was the youngest player in the team -- that was about 11 years ago in 2010. I know how it feels to be a young player in the team so I am very excited about the young faces that we have in the team. It's very important for senior players to help them and tell them to express themselves, help them in any way shape, or form."

"It is very important to give that support to them and also guide them in a way where they don't feel that we are telling too much because they are professionals and they have played some good football in the last six months. I would tell them to take responsibility and not be afraid of making mistakes because football is a game of mistakes as well. It is very important that they help us with the talent and hard work. It is always good to have young blood in the team," he added.

Coach Igor Stimac has already managed to create an identity within this team and Sandhu also accepts the role the coach has played in giving confidence to each member of the Blue Tigers setup.

"I think coach Igor with his limited amount of time as coach of the national team has helped so many of us already. You know the kind of confidence that he gives you, the kind of physically demanding competition that he creates in the team is phenomenal. We have seen so many players transform from the old self and turn into proper machines," said Sandhu.

"One good example that I can give you is Manvir -- the kind of guidance and the system that we have in the team to take care of ourselves and to be physically very very strong. Also to be tactically prepared is one of the plus points of having the coach and his staff. Even when we were not together as a team, it was one of the things which was being discussed as a group. Messages to take care of ourselves and to keep building ourselves was always there and he has a big part in helping me to reach my best potential self. He assured me that physically I can be much better and that has helped me to not only perform better, but also understand the game very well tactically," he added.

When asked how the team will shape up after playing a competitive ISL season 7, Sandhu said: "Definitely having the ISL behind us in our arsenal will help us play these two games because momentum is very important. Everyone in the camp has played games. It's not like you know you can pinpoint one player who hasn't participated in the league -- they have all participated in some way. It is great for us because everyone is available and raring to go. We just need to make sure that we are mentally and physically prepared for these two games." (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Igor Stimac. File(AIFF)
Igor Stimac. File(AIFF)
football

Stimac has helped transform many players into 'proper machines', says Sandhu

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:41 PM IST
In an interaction with ANI, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu opened up about the upcoming matches, the role of coach Igor Stimac and how he sees his role as a senior member in the side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fulham's manager Scott Parker reacts during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, (AP)
Fulham's manager Scott Parker reacts during an English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, (AP)
football

Fulham captain Cairney could miss rest of season: Parker

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Cairney suffered the injury during pre-season and has managed just 10 league appearances, the last coming in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Dec. 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khalid Jamil(Twitter)
Khalid Jamil(Twitter)
football

Intense, tough & driven: India's finest homegrown coach is just getting started

By Dhiman Sarkar, Bhargab Sarmah, Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • As interim coach of NorthEast United, Jamil deadpanned through television interviews during a string of 11 unbeaten games which also made him the first Indian to reach the play-off stage of the Indian Super League (ISL).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - French Cup - Round of 64 - Caen v Paris St Germain - Stade Michel d'Ornano, Caen, France - February 10, 2021 Paris St Germain's Neymar in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - French Cup - Round of 64 - Caen v Paris St Germain - Stade Michel d'Ornano, Caen, France - February 10, 2021 Paris St Germain's Neymar in action REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files(REUTERS)
football

PSG needs Neymar return to boost its fading title defense

PTI, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Now PSG needs him to reignite a flagging league title defense which could go off the tracks with a loss at Lyon on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Rangers v Slavia Prague - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 18, 2021 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Milligan(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Rangers v Slavia Prague - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 18, 2021 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard Pool via REUTERS/Andrew Milligan(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Gerrard calls on UEFA to act after player 'racially abused'

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Kamara was furious after Slavia centre back Ondrej Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking a melee in the final stages of their last-16 tie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hugo Lloris gestures after Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic scores his side's opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham Hotspur.(AP)
Hugo Lloris gestures after Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic scores his side's opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham Hotspur.(AP)
football

'It is a disgrace': Lloris disappointed after Tottenham's Europa League exit

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Spurs were favourites to reach the quarter-finals after securing a 2-0 lead from the first leg in London but Zagreb stormed back with a sensational hat-trick from Mislav Orsic to claim a 3-2 aggregate victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected after the match.(REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected after the match.(REUTERS)
football

Zagreb stun Tottenham, Manchester United reach Europa League last eight

Reuters, Zagreb
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:35 AM IST
United edged their heavyweight tie with AC Milan as Paul Pogba came off the bench to score the goal that secured a 1-0 win in the San Siro for a 2-1 aggregate triumph.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Edouard Mendy.(REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Edouard Mendy.(REUTERS)
football

Chelsea dancing to the Tuchel tune

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:47 AM IST
  • “It's a big step and feels excellent,” said Tuchel who is unbeaten in 13 games as Chelsea coach since replacing Frank Lampard last January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham United's Jesse Lingard(Pool via REUTERS)
West Ham United's Jesse Lingard(Pool via REUTERS)
football

England axe Alexander-Arnold, recall Lingard for World Cup qualifiers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Alexander-Arnold has been a regular in the England squad since breaking into the side ahead of the 2018 World Cup but Southgate said his form had cost him his spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Jesse Lingard scores a goal.(Reuters)
England's Jesse Lingard scores a goal.(Reuters)
football

Lingard recalled by England after nearly 2 years away

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • Lingard, who was a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018, last played for his country at the Nations League finals in June 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi during a press conference.(REUTERS)
AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi during a press conference.(REUTERS)
football

Former captain De Rossi joins Mancini's Italy coaching staff

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Ex-AS Roma midfielder De Rossi is fourth on Italys' all-time appearance list having played 117 times for the Azzurri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cristiano Ronaldo(REUTERS)
Cristiano Ronaldo(REUTERS)
football

Ronaldo pushed for Portugal to face Azerbaijan in Turin - reports

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Earlier this month, Portugal were granted permission to change the location of their qualifier against Azerbaijan from Lisbon to Turin over coronavirus concerns, and several Italian newspapers suggest Ronaldo played a part in the move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Chelsea v Atletico Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Koke speaks to referee Daniele Orsato after the match REUTERS/David Klein(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Chelsea v Atletico Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Koke speaks to referee Daniele Orsato after the match REUTERS/David Klein(REUTERS)
football

Pressure mounting on stuttering table-toppers Atletico

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Diego Simeone's side have won just two of their last five Liga fixtures, seeing their 10-point lead slashed to four by second-placed Barcelona and six by Real Madrid in third.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juan Ferrando was appointed the new head coach of FC Goa in April.(Getty Images)
Juan Ferrando was appointed the new head coach of FC Goa in April.(Getty Images)
football

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:54 PM IST
"FC Goa is and will continue to follow all protocols relating to COVID-19. Testing continues to be done with rigour for the entire team. The rest of the players and staff have all tested negative," the club said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2021 Barcelona's Oscar Mingueza celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2021 Barcelona's Oscar Mingueza celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona gains momentum in Spain while Atlético slumps

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • The clubs enter the final stretch of the season in contrasting situations, with Atlético slumping and Barcelona gaining momentum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP