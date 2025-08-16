Sunil Chhetri finds no place in new coach Khalid Jamil's list of 35 probables for CAFA Nations Cup

The newly appointed India football coach Khalid Jamil has left talisman striker Sunil Chhetri out of the 35 probables for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup, which will be played in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. However, in the official release issued by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), no reason has been provided for leaving out Chhetri, who came out of international retirement earlier this year. Sunil Chhetri is missing from India's 35-probable list(HT_PRINT)

Chhetri has played four matches for India in 2025 after coming out of retirement. It is unlikely that he has been dropped on the basis of form. The striker's club, Bengaluru FC, is yet to start pre-season training. It must be mentioned that earlier this year, Bengaluru FC suspended salaries for first-team players and staff, due to uncertainty surrounding the ISL's future.

However, the list of 35 probables does include other Bengaluru FC players such as goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, defenders Chinglensana Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, and midfielder Suresh Singh.

Speaking of Chhetri, he announced his international retirement after playing against Kuwait in June 2024. However, he returned to India colours for the match against Maldives after the then head coach Monolo Marquez requested that he come out of retirement and help the team in the Asian Cup qualifiers third round.

Upon Chhetri's return, India drew against Bangladesh and lost to Hong Kong in the Asian Cup qualifiers, leaving the Blue Tigers in a difficult position to qualify for the showpiece continental event in 2027.

Players begin training

22 Indian players have already reported to the camp in Bengaluru, and the training is underway. The remaining 13 players are expected to link up once their engagements with respective clubs in the Durand Cup are over.

India are placed in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup. The Blue Tigers will face Tajikistan on August 29, Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4.

"The AIFF has urged all clubs to release national team players for this crucial assignment, which also prepares the squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Singapore (away & home)," AIFF said in an official statement.

The players who have reported to the camp so far are:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Alex Saji, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Sunil Benchamin.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Nikhil Prabhu, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh.