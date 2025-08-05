Sunil Chhetri and other Bengaluru FC players' salaries put on hold after ISL club takes 'difficult' decision

Bengaluru FC confirmed their decision to "indefinitely" suspend salaries of players and coaching staff belonging to the first team, due to the growing uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League (ISL). There has been a long impasse between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), and as a result, it is not known whether the premier football tournament in India will proceed further or not. Bengaluru FC has decided to put players' salaries on hold(PTI)

The ISL's upcoming season has already been 'put on hold' as stated in the FSDL's letter to all the clubs. The official communication was issued last month.

“In view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season, Bengaluru Football Club has taken what is a very difficult decision of indefinitely suspending the salaries of the players and staff belonging to the first team,” the club, which won the ISL in the 2018/19 season," Bengaluru FC said in their official statement.

“Running and sustaining a football club in India has always been an uphill climb, one we have put everything aside made, season after season. However, the lack of clarity on the League’s future leaves us with no choice but to take this step. The future and well-being of our players, staff and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are in touch with them as we wait for a resolution," the statement added.

In its official statement, the club also urged the AIFF and FSDL to end this impasse, as a prompt resolution is essential for the future of Indian football.

“We urge the AIFF and FSDL to end this impasse swiftly. The uncertainty benefits no one, and a prompt resolution is vital for the future of Indian football," the club stated.

"The club remains committed to growing and developing the sport and our operations with our youth teams – men and women, and BFC Soccer Schools remain unaffected by this decision," the statement added.

AIFF officials to meet ISL clubs

The official account of Indian football on Mondau stated that the AIFF officials will meet with CEOs from eight ISL clubs later this week to discuss the ongoing issues that have led to the tournament being put on hold.

"Announcement. AIFF officials will meet with CEOs from eight Indian Super League clubs, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in New Delhi, to discuss issues regarding #IndianFootball," the handle wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The first edition of the ISL took place in 2014, with Atletico de Kolkata winning the inaugural edition. The tournament has been held in India for 11 seasons, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant winning the latest 2024-25 season.